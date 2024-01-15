Celeste Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.4.0.0)

Celeste is a video game in the platform game genre. The writer and director of this game is Maddy Thorson and the programmer is Noel Berry and Thorson. It is a complete edition of a similar game that was released in the year 2016. The name of the game is PICO. This game was created in the full four data by Berry and Thorson during the game period. It is set in a virtual version of the Monte Celeste game; It follows a very young woman named Madeline who attempts to climb the mountain and she is supposed to face all of her inner demons in the process of reaching the highest peak.

Celeste game download for PC

Name sky blue Initial release date January 25, 2018 Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Classic Mac OS Developer Matt creates games, Extremely OK Games, Ltd. Designer Maddy Thorson, Noel Berry Engine XNA Awards The Game Award for best independent game, The Game Awards – Games for Impact Award Category PC Games >Platform

What is the game about?

Celeste was released worldwide as a standalone game on January 25, 3018. It was then released for platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS. It was then followed by a different release on Stadia on July 28, 2020. It consists of eight different chapters added with a free DLC chapter called The Farewell released on September 9, 2019. The Farewell is presented as an epilogue to the main story. . and includes 100 new screens.

Also read – Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare PC Download Full Version

How to play

This game gained great universal acclaim upon its release and was also considered as one of the highest rated games in the year 2018. It was also praised for its level of design, gameplay, themes, soundtrack and story, which are based on emotions. . Also for Madeline’s characterization, it was shown that the game can be demanding but can still be enjoyed by both casual players and people trying to play the quick race or finish all the chosen achievements.

It won numerous awards, which also included Best Independent Game along with the Games for Impact Awards at The Game Awards 2018 awards ceremony in which it received the nomination for Game of the Year. This game was also a financial success, selling more than one million editions by the end of 2019 and far exceeding the expectations of its creators. It also became a hit in the speedrunning game community.

Main features of the game.

The Celeste video game is not only popular for its gameplay but also for the features it offers to the players. So if you still don’t know the features of this game, take a look below:

The gameplay is interesting, which makes it so popular among players. The gameplay is so rich that players don’t feel like giving up once they start playing. Therefore, this is one of the most important features that this game has.

As you know, a video game is well known for the quality of its graphics. So when we talk about the graphics of the game, it is really excellent. You probably won’t find the same type of graphics in other games of this genre. The graphics are so captivating that once a player starts playing, they don’t want to leave it.

Another essential aspect of a video game is the soundtrack. The soundtrack incorporated into the game is really exciting. It is another important thing that attracts players to the game. The soundtrack has been created in such a way that it suits the game.

All of the game’s control options are very fast and tight. These controls make the game even smoother for players. All the controls in the game are very fast and tight. This is also an important feature of the game.

Also check – Astroneer Free PC Game Download Full Version

From now on, the Celeste video game is a fantastic game that belongs to the genre of role-playing games. You can play this game on any platform you want. It is a free game until you opt for the in-app purchases offered in the game. If you are a video game lover, you must try this game very soon. You can play it on any device of your choice.

How to Download Celeste Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Celeste PC button

: Click on the Download Celeste PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Celeste PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Light Blue – Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3 M380

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4000

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 1200 MB available space

Light Blue: Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6400 2.13 GHz / AMD Phenom II X3 B75

Graphics card: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340

System memory: 3 GB RAM

Storage: 1.2 GB hard drive space

DirectX 10 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Nintendo? Yes, this game can be played without problems on Nintendo.

Can you play it in single player and multiplayer? This game can be played in many different modes as offered by the game.

Can it be downloaded for free? You can download the game absolutely free. No additional charges are required to download the game. You just need to make sure that you choose a reliable source to download the game file.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.