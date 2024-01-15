Champion and MVP bid goodbye, Eric Hosmer announces retirement

after my last attempt chicago cubsformer champion of world Series, Eric Hosmerfinished his career in mlb, He announced new projects as a businessman that he is on his way to achieve.

One of baseball’s best first basemen, in addition to being a fundamental part of the title of world Series Of kansas city royals in 2015 vs New York Mets, will no longer continue on the diamond. A trajectory that brought with it, participation in all star gamedespite of being mvp Regarding the said incident and took possession of four golden gloves.

He also added a Silver Bat award to his showcase in 2017, a year in which he played all 162 games on the regular calendar.

through official account Talkin’ Baseball on social networksThe scoop was known: ,Eric Hosmer Has announced his retirement. are starting a media company called Mooball And a podcast »,

Despite making a brilliant career in big leagueThere was no major impact on the last two organizations with which he was associated: San Diego Padres And chicago cubs,

Eric Hosmer’s luck with the Padres and Chicago Cubs was no better

for its part, San Diego withheld his salary $12,260,000 million dollars after changing it boston red sox and will be placed on assignment in December 2022 cub He signed it last year, but the result was the same, he was placed on assignment a few months later.

I will run hard and hang myself from the spikes. He played a total of 1,689 games, hitting 322 doubles, 198 home runs, and 20 triples. That resulted in 1,753 hits, in addition to driving in 893 and scoring 812 runs, for an offensive line of .276/.335/.427.

Over 13 seasons, Eric Hosmer pitched for four major league organizations: