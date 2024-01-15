Chicago White Sox agree with Mike Clevinger

major League Baseball It comes together like a giant box of daily surprises, activities and acquisitions remain the order of the day without offering any respite. This situation was experienced in the middle of the day on April 1 with the team of chicago white sox,

For the batch ordered by pedro grifol, It is extremely important to approach this campaign with as much balance as possible. This includes strengthening the offensive line as well as the bullpen.

That is why evaluating each aspect i.e. strengthening the franchise will be one of the most important points for discussion.

Adding to these relevant adjustments, an excellent news release included the white-legged team.

Mike Clevinger rejoins Chicago White Sox

He MLB Insider Robert Murray ProfileCaptured breaking baseballs.

«Meeting: Free Agent Pitchers mike clevinger He and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a contract, pending its completion, according to a source familiar with the deal.Post indicated.

especially chicago white sox with whom it was the last set clevinger He was drafted in 2023 and later became a free agent.

with the team of city ​​of winds, won nine games and recorded the same number of losses. In turn, the earned run percentage for a total of 131.1 innings stood at 3.77.

After seven years of experience at baseball’s highest level, mike clevinger He is a major contributor to the pitching staff of pedro grifol, chicago white sox They are clear about their objectives and will try to achieve them completely at all costs.

