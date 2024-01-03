Class action lawsuit against ‘Temu’ app for alleged violation of user privacy in Illinois

Chicago, Illinois.– ‘Temu’ application received a lawsuit on November 3, 2023, because Users’ privacy allegedly violated in Illinois And three other states.
According to the lawsuit from the Hagens Berman law firm, “Temu has the tools to knowingly execute viruses and access activities performed by users on their devices.”
Illinois users who believe their data has been compromised may join a lawsuit Against Temu, by filling out this form.
What is ‘Temu’ app?
‘temu’ application Start operations in 2022 And it is an online site for buying and selling products with offers.
According to the ‘Temu’ page they may have Products at half the price compared to other applications By shopping on the internet.
The criticisms that the ‘Temu’ application faces include It is believed that there is no quality control. of products.
Univision News Chicago Requested a statement from the ‘Temu’ application, to know your position regarding this demand. He has not responded yet.
