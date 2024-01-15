Commandos 2: HD Remaster Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.01)

Commandos 2: HD Remaster is a famous video game based on real tuning strategies. The developers of this game were Pyro Studios and the publisher was Eidos Interactive. The game was released on September 20, 2001. It is a sequel to Commandos Behind Enemy Lines and the second inclusion in the Commando series and is the only tactics-based game in the entire series, which has been designed not only for Microsoft but also for PlayStation. 2 and Xbox too.

Commandos 2: HD Remaster Game Download for PC

The game sees different players controlling any squad of different commands, in addition to different units, while hiding behind their enemy lines to accomplish different missions in World War II in mid-1941 and 1944, which can help them thwart the battle efforts of the Japanese and German peoples.

Many improvements have been made to the game over previous versions, such as the ability to use enemy weapons and explore internal locations, the addition of three new commands, several different abilities for the six authentic members in addition to their other potentials, and Lots of new equipment to aid in protection against the enemy.

What is Commandos 2: HD Remaster about?

There is a PC version of this game that was previously released, but the versions for all other consoles received more negative reviews than positive ones. In 2005, the game was combined with Commando 3: Destination Berlin as a segment of Feral Interactive’s Commandos Battle package.

Torus Games created a remastered edition of this game that has many updated controls and graphics and the publisher was Kalypso Media, which was released for Microsoft Windows on January 24, 2020 and for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 18, 2020. For Nintendo Switch, this game came out on December 4, 2020 and a later date has been set for its release for Android and iPad.

How to play

Quite similar to all previous versions, Commandos 2 shows us the player assuming the responsibility of an allied officer who is responsible for controlling a group of commandos, each of whom has a unique set of skills and abilities that can be used by those who participate. in a sequence of twenty-two different missions and two different stages.

When a player wins a complete set of different books marked with BONUS. Each mission within this game has a sequence of objectives that can be classified as primary and secondary that the player must fulfill to complete a mission, while many instructions for each mission, most of the clues and objectives, can be described to others. They are offered content completion and Everyone presents clues and objectives that players must know.

Each of the missions sees the player maintaining control of a set of commands, although in some missions players start with a few commands to use, you can gain control of other players by contacting them at the location where the mission takes place. the mission or rescuing. get them out of prison.

The true sixes can be taken from the previous games for more use, although some of them have considerable importance. In addition to the six, players can also have control over the three different members that can be used, such as The Thief. He is the one with the greatest agility in the group and can try to enter and exit through windows with the help of small holes, stay hidden in narrow gaps, cross and climb telephone poles and cables like Green Beret, in addition to unlocking metal containers and some other doors with lockpicks.

Features of Commandos 2 HD Remaster

Since many gaming enthusiasts have played almost all the previous versions of the Commandos game series, all of them are known for the different features that this game series offers. Although many of them remain common to each other, some additional features can only be taken advantage of with Commando 2 HD Remaster, so tell us more about these features:

This game has many improved controls that make it easier for players to use all the control options in the game. You can access the enhanced controls in the menu itself.

User interface is one of the most important aspects of any game or any other application that users pay a lot of attention to. So talking about the UI of this game, there is only one word to describe it and it is excellent. The user interface is very easy to work with, which attracts many players interested in playing this video game.

With this version of the game, players can find many new commands that can be controlled any way they want. There are a total of nine unique commands that are different from all the previous commands.

Interactive environment

This game can offer players a completely interactive environment that makes it interesting for players to keep up with the game. Players can swing from cables, climb poles, steal enemy weapons and uniforms, and much more.

The graphics that players get in this video game are really over the top, which is a big reason why you should play it without thinking twice. You will surely enjoy playing this game more than other PC games.

The sound quality offered in this video game is of excellent quality, making you feel like you are in the real world of gaming. The sounds are of different types and they are all 3D.

Therefore, after knowing all this, we are sure that you will want to play this game very soon. You can play it by downloading the file and installing it on your PC. You will surely enjoy playing this game a lot because of the amazing features it offers.

How to Download Commandos 2: HD Remaster Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Commandos 2: HD Remaster PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Commandos 2: HD Remaster PC for free

Commandos 2: HD Remaster – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or higher, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor: 4th generation Intel i3 at 3.5 GHz, AMD quad-core at 3.9 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 570, AMD Radeon HD 6950, 2 GB Vram

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Commandos 2: HD Remaster – Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4 GHz/AMD FX-8370

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Xbox? This game can be played on Xbox along with Microsoft Windows and Nintendo.

Can you play it on your mobile phone too? This is a PC video game and you can only play it on a laptop or computer.

Are there delays in the game? The game runs very well, without lags or interruptions.

