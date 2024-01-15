Construction Simulator 2 PC Free Download Full Version

Construction Simulator is a German game released in 2015 for PC by the company known as Astragon, known for its simulation software. The game can be accessed by playing through the Microsoft Windows platform. The game has single-player and multiplayer modes.

Name Construction simulator 2 Initial release date March 23, 2017 Editors astragon Genders Simulation video game, Simulation Series Construction simulator Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS Developers Weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH Category PC Games > Simulation

The game is best for console players and can be played by most hobby gamers. It is one of the biggest building games in the gaming industry and also has various challenging missions that make the game more interesting for the players. To know more about this game read this complete article.

About Construction Simulator 2

The construction simulator game starts only after the player has finished watching the tutorial videos, which is basically to give the player an idea of ​​how to play. In this game, players have to drive vehicles with heavy machinery such as excavators and trucks. Players must choose the right vehicle for different types of jobs. The game offers a wide range of vehicles and types of machinery useful for construction work.

As the game progresses, the player has the opportunity to choose his contracts, manage his own company and develop various types of buildings according to the players’ wishes. The player can play the game in an open world that allows him to explore various locations. The player can unlock different missions and locations to make the game more interesting.

In the construction simulator, the player can purchase various things such as new equipment, vehicles and also has the option to hire employees to complete the mission. The game allows the player to think creatively by developing their construction skills. Players can also employ multiple workers to complete construction work.

How to Play

Construction simulator 2 game requires players to construct buildings which are the main objective of the game. But the game also has other jobs, including construction repair jobs, road construction, etc., apart from building construction.

The game offers players various machines and cars, which are useful for constructing the buildings. It is up to the player to use their skills to build buildings including skyscrapers. This is an interesting game and the gameplay does not involve complicated procedures that can be played even by amateur players.

In this game, players are asked to start their own company and start exploring different locations. Players also have the opportunity to expand their business, but this depends solely on the player’s overall score. Once the player has earned more points, they can use machinery or save money for future construction projects. Players, with the help of a map, can discover new locations and carry out construction work, which in turn helps players improve their scorecard.

The Construction Simulator 2 game, in addition to constructing buildings, the player can also perform repair-related jobs such as road construction and repair. In road repair jobs, the player is asked to, with the help of businessmen, carry out activities to eliminate the poor condition of the road. The player will earn points for successfully completing the repair jobs.

Construction Simulator 2 Features

Construction Simulator 2 can be recommended even to amateur players as it does not have complicated procedures in its gameplay. Here are some of the notable features of the game listed below:

Construction Simulator 2 has included some new features in this version and one of them is the cockpit view. Show while drilling in building a bridge for any type of deep foundation. This feature, a very important rules cockpit view, helps the player see the drilling of the platform. With the help of this feature, the player can take control of the machines do the work in a very efficient way. The cockpit view was a long-awaited feature for many of the players of the previous versions of this game.

Availability of different types of Vehicles

The game consists of 50 types of vehicles from 15 brands. The game offers players a wide variety of vehicles from which they can choose the one that best suits their construction project. Considering the challenge of the job, the player has the option to choose the loader truck vehicle that will make the Earth move to a small vehicle. The game also offers players a new crane and a compact loader truck that the player can use in construction jobs.

The game provides the player with the opportunity to play in their language. For example, the game is available in multiple languages ​​such as German, English, French, Italian, Brazilian, Japanese, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. A wide range of language options makes it more relatable to people from different backgrounds. Isn’t this feature amazing? This is an attractive feature of construction simulator 2.

The game offers players more than 60 contracts. Players should choose contracts wisely as it helps them increase their points on the scorecards. Contracts range from small to large. For example, the player will have the opportunity to build everything from small buildings to skyscrapers. This is one of the notable features of the construction simulator game. Contracts are the key elements of the game that help the player take it to the next level.

Overall, the game received many positive reviews in the gaming industry. It is recommended to purchase the game from Playstation or iOS. Players get the best gaming experience and have the opportunity to have their own construction companies play in their language. The game offers an extensive building experience, which players have the opportunity to access from their tablets or smartphones. Once the player has invested all of his savings into the new company, he will be free to explore different locations and accept new contracts.

Construction Simulator 2: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core2 Quad Q6600 2.40 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 720

RAM (memory): 4 GB

Video card: AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 768 MB or Intel HD 520

DirectX 11

Hard drive: 3 GB free space

Construction Simulator 2: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-3220M 3.3 GHz, i5-3320 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965, AMD FX-6100 six-core

RAM (memory): 8 GB

Video card: AMD Radeon HD 7870 2 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB

DirectX 11

Hard drive: 3 GB free space

Frequent questions

Is it possible for console players to play construction simulator 2? Yes. Construction Simulator 2 does not involve complicated gameplay and therefore makes it easy for console players.

Is it possible to play Construction Simulator 2 online? Yes. The player can play Construction Simulator online.

Is the Construction Simulator game available on iOS? The player can download Construction Simulator 2 from the iOS platform

