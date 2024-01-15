Cult of the Lamb Updated Version Free Download

Worship of the Lamb Updated Free Download

In Cult of the Lamb, players can begin his cult and create an impressive community of followers while he is in the land of the False Prophet.

In this roguelike adventure game, players must slowly travel through different regions and countries, spreading their message to the forest dwellers in an attempt to expand the scope of their religion so that it applies everywhere.

The player’s avatar is a possessed lamb. The hero once had the good fortune to avoid being killed by a mysterious stranger. He now seeks gratitude in the form of loyal followers. He wanted to lay the foundation for his unique religion.

Players are invited to search for materials needed to build various buildings here, and gradually build up the faith of followers through preaching and evil rituals to gain the favor of the evil god.

Minimum system requirements: