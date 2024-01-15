Days Gone Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.07)

Get your gaming device ready to begin your journey in post-pandemic America. This time, the world is going to be different. So feel lucky to be able to experience them all. Take some time and explore this amazing world of Days Gone.

Become the bounty hunter and travel through different parts of this country. There is a lot of action, drama and a rich plot in this game. You will love them all!

Days Gone Game Download for PC

Name Past days Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Developer Curvature study Editor PlayStation Studios, interactive entertainment from Sony Engine unreal engine 4 Genders Open world, Action-Adventure game, Survival horror, Non-linear gameplay, Adventure Category PC Games >Survival

About days gone by

On May 18, 2021, Days Gone premiered. In this game, you will play the role of Deacon Saint John. Can you be the bounty hunter this game deserves? Can you fight the zombies? If yes, then go ahead and know some interesting facts about this game. Keep looking for a reason to survive in this post-apocalyptic world threatened by zombies.

Bend Studios has developed Days Gone. PlayStation PC LLC has published it. Immediately after its release, the game became very famous and received positive reviews. There are many reasons to like this game. Once you know more about the gameplay and features, you like it even more.

How to play Days Gone?

Days Gone is set in an open world. You will see what the world will look like after the zombie invasion. As an individual player, you will have to participate in the most important role-playing game, San Juan. He is an American fighter and bounty hunter. He leads the role and saves the world. As the main protagonist, you will lead this character and survive in this dangerous kingdom.

You can play Days Gone from a first-person perspective. You will experience the harshness of the wild; things can get worse. You need to find accommodation in the settlements on the left. Try to create valuable items and weapons from resources. Use all your powers to defeat the violent zombies. Explore this world and explore the game’s amazing settings. You must always be prepared for brutal encounters because you never know where the zombies will attack from.

Features of days gone by

Days Gone has exciting action gameplay. It is played by many players around the world. It has so many interesting features that make this game even more interesting. Check them out from the tips mentioned below:

This realm is vulnerable; you never know what will happen. Therefore, you must keep your eyes open to stay away from the brutal encounter. Hordes of monsters roaming around will try to attack you. Keep traps and weapons handy to save yourself.

You will explore mountains, caves, dances, mines, forests and the lonely roads of Days Gone. On this lonely journey, only the Drifter Bike will be with you. It is one of the most valuable tools in this deserted land, tormented by zombies.

Days Gone is like the real world. You will see how the day and night change and affect your trip. You will have to explore this dynamic world. The weather will continue to change to challenge you even more. You must advance by adjusting the environment, because the danger may increase depending on the environment.

Enjoy the realistic view of this world. You can explore it however you want. Everything looks very real thanks to the excellent HD video quality. Be the protagonist and witness the hyperreal world of Days Gone.

Conclusion

Live the life of San Juan and be part of his losses and gains. Can you survive alone? If you’re confident enough, Days Gone could be the right game. Enjoy all the features and incredible gameplay set in exotic locations. The developer has created this fantastic action game for players like you.

How to Download Days Gone PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Days Gone PC button

: Click on the Download Days Gone PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Days Gone PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Days Gone: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core (email protected) or AMD FX (email protected)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: Although not required, SSD for storage and 16GB of memory is recommended

Days Gone – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core (email protected) or Ryzen 5 (email protected)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: Although not required, SSD is recommended for storage

Frequent questions

How many modes are available in this game? Survival Mode and Challenge Mode are available in Days Gone.

How can I improve the graphics? You must unlock the frame rates to improve the graphics quality.

What version of this game should I download? You must download version 11 of Days Gone.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.