Devotion Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.0.5)

Devotion is a horror game played from the first person perspective. It’s more of a psychological horror. The developer of this game is RED Candle Games. It was filmed in Taiwan City in 1980 and most of the game took place in a housing complex near Taipei. The game also features components that are based on Taiwanese popular religion and culture. It was released on February 19, 2019, but was removed from Steam right after the release on February 26 due to too many controversies.

Devotion game download for PC

Name Devotion Initial release date February 19, 2019 Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Genders Puzzle game, Adventure game, Survival horror Developers Red candle games Editor Red Candle Games, Winking Entertainment Corporation Engine Category PC Games>Adventure

What is the game about?

The game is a simulation game where players can further explore the housing complex where Feng Yu lives along with his family. In some parts, the player can also play as Mei Shin. It is created with different levels in which each level is a representation of another year that the lobby can change. Players can continue to interact with each other with various objects before examining them and reading the journals and letters scattered throughout the house. As a player, one can also include some items in their inventory and this can be used to solve puzzles that frequently require items from various periods.

How to play

The gameplay of this game is easy only if you understand it or else you might feel it complex. For most of the game, players must continue to control the screenwriter in the middle of a Taipei housing complex that has rooms that represent different years of the entire Du family’s life in 1980. The family consists of Feng Yu, Gong Li Fang, who is his wife. and singer. Together they have a daughter named Du Mei Shin, a budding child singer. The screenwriting career has stalled while Mei Shin begins to show symptoms of a very different type of illness. With the family’s financial situation deteriorating, Li Fang has very frequent arguments with Feng Yu about whether she should give up her retirement and help her family.

Main features of the game.

There are too many features that make this game even more exciting. If you haven’t played it yet, it’s even more important that you know the features before playing it. So, find below:

The graphics featured in this game are fantastic. You probably won’t find them in any other game of the same genre. The graphics are very suitable to the overall background and theme of the game. The quality of the graphics is also excellent as they do not distort while the game is running.

Horror elements in real time.

The next important feature to consider is the presence of real-time horror elements in this game. There are many games that, despite being a horror game, lack the proper horror elements and don’t give you that experience, but this game is overloaded with too many real-time horror elements to give you the very intense experience of playing a horror game.





The music that plays throughout the game also fits very well with the theme of the game. Just by listening to the music, one can understand that it is a horror game. The music quality is also amazing and completely HD, with no delays or pauses.





Exploration is story driven.

Lastly, the feature you should know is that the game is based on the theme of story-based intrigue. You just need to continue exploring the game endlessly and the entire game is based on story-based exploration. As you continue exploring, the story becomes broader.

If you are a horror game lover, you should try this one. With absolutely unique horror elements, this game has to be one of the best horror games of all time. It is a very intense horror game with realistic horror elements. Downloading the game is very easy and then you need to install it on your device to start playing it. There are many more features that you should know about, but the ones mentioned above are the most important ones. Don’t wait any longer and try it.

Devotion: minimum system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i3 (3.4 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 660 / AMD R9 270

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Devotion: Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

What is the price of this game? The regular price for this game is $16.99. But sometimes you can also get it for €13.99.

Who is the developer of the game? The game has been developed by Red Candle Games.

What is the genre of this game? This game belongs to the genre of horror games with atmospheric horror elements.

