Dirt Rally PC Game Download Full Version Free

Dirt Rally is a simulation racing game. The game is published and developed by Codemasters, a video game publishing and development company based in the south of England. Initially, Codemasters published the game for Microsoft in December 2015. Later the next year, the game was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC DVD. The game gained average popularity.

Dirt Rally game download for PC

Name dirt rally Initial release date December 7, 2015 Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Engine Ego Developers Codemasters, Feral interactive Editor Codemasters, Feral Interactive, Electronic Arts Mode Category PC Games>Racing

About the game

Codemasters has developed the game using Ego Engine. After the release of Dirt: Shutdown, the game team focused on creating a simulation with Dirt Rally. They began handling models and prototypes. They also created tracks based on map data. The game includes several physics models. Since Dirt Rally is a racing game, it is mainly focused on Codemaster. gathering.

Players compete in different weather conditions and on off-road terrain. After release, the number of cars the game features is 17. There are 36 stages in the game that have three real-world locations. Locations are Argolis, Monte Carlo and Powys. It is a multiplayer game. The game stages span 4 km and extend up to 16 km. Later, with successive updates, three more locations were added: Jamsa, Varmland and Baumholder. In July 2015, Codemasters announced a partnership with the FIA ​​World Rallycross Championship.

A large number of vehicles are presented in a wide variety of classes and manufacturers. The cars included in the game are from the years 1960, 1970 and 1980 in Group A, Group B, Group R respectively. Cars from the 2000s and 2010s are also present in the modern rally game. The game has a high image quality with a full 1080p resolution. The platforms on which the game is played are Xbox One and PS4.

How to play

Things get complicated in Dirt Rally’s career mode when, as a player, you land in Wales. Nothing can be achieved without hard work in Dirt Rally. Surfaces ranging from gravel to asphalt, snow, ice and mud must be played aggressively and precisely. That’s the only way to deal with the physics of the game.

The entire system is so detailed that even a small irregularity can affect the course of the race. However, you can customize the settings according to your preferences. Even if you run most of the time, the controller will allow you to have wonderful control over your ride. However, unless the steering wheel offers force feedback, the learning curve will be considerably steeper.

Features of the gravel rally

There are numerous interesting features in the Dirt Rally game. Some of the features of the game are briefly detailed below.

Stylish and iconic rally cars

Dirt Rally features an incredible variety of classic, iconic and modern rally cars that anyone can try out. Dirt Rally car rates are based on the type of surfaces they race on. Surfaces range from gravel to asphalt. With over 40 real-world cars, Dirt Rally has unique cars for everyone.

Players must master each car drive to enjoy and win the game. A fan of classic rally racing will surely have a car for him in the game. However, modern car fans will also not be disappointed with the game as it also features modern cars.

The abundance of stages and events in the game.

From Wales to Monte Carlo and Greece, the Dirt Rally has a lot of diversity in terms of locations and stages. There are 40 locations in the game. Even the events are not far behind in Dirt Rally. The game features events such as Rallycross, Championship and traditional rally events. The championships are incredibly vigorous in this game.

The player who starts from the bottom and reaches the top of the ladder becomes the ultimate champion. The best part of Dirt rally is its diversity. Depending on your racing performance, you can participate in the multiplayer race or even participate in a punishment championship. When it comes to scenarios and events, the game keeps players covered.

Another of the most interesting features of Dirt Rally is that you must have team management skills. Managing your crew includes hiring and firing specific crew members that would affect various stats, repair times, tuning abilities, and other abilities as well.

In addition to events and races, the Dirt Rally game also offers a lot of different challenges and depends on the player’s preferences. Challenges can be completed monthly, daily and weekly.

This was a short guide on Dirt Rally. If you are a car fan and love racing challenges, this game will make you happy.

How to Download Dirt Rally PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Dirt Rally PC button

: Click on the Download Dirt Rally PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Dirt Rally PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Dirt Rally: minimum system requirement

CPU: AMD FX Series or Intel Core i3 Series

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: AMD HD5450 or Nvidia GT430 or Intel HD4000 with 1GB VRAM (DirectX 11 graphics card required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Dirt Rally – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: AMD FX-8150 or Intel Core i5 4670K

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: AMD R9 290 or Nvidia GTX780

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

Is Dirt Rally a good game? Dirt Rally is a wonderful game with many challenges and events.

Is Dirt Rally a racing simulator? Dirt rally is a video game that is focused on rallying.

How many GB does Dirt Rally need?

