Divinity: Original Sin II Download Full Game PC For Free (v3.6.69.4648 & DLC)

Divinity: Original Sin II was developed and distributed by Larian Studios in September 2017 for Microsoft Windows. The game is a role-playing video game, the successful sequel to Divinity: Original Sin released in 2014. The game was released for different versions in different years. The Xbox One and PlayStation versions were released in August 2018, the macOS and Nintendo Switch versions in January and September 2019 respectively. Upon release, Divinity: Original Sin II was a critical and commercial success. It garnered immense positive reviews and feedback from critics and players, and garnered nominations for several major awards.

Especially praised for its intense combat mechanics and interactivity, the game sold around 700,000 copies within a month of its release.

Divinity: Original Sin II was nominated for awards such as “Best Role-Playing Game” at The Game Awards 2017. It also earned nominations for Best Adventure Game and “Best Narrative Design” at the Titanium Awards. The game was ranked 11th on Eurogamer’s Top 50 Games of 2017 list. The game also earned nominations for its splendid music track and narrative design at the Develop Awards held in 2018. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One won the Best Role-Playing Game award at Gamescom in 2018.

Divinity: Original Sin II Game Download for PC

Name Divinity: Original Sin II Initial release date Writers Jan Van Dosselaer Sara Baylus; julian brun Developer Larian Studios, Elverils Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Microsoft Windows Awards British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer Composer(s) Borislav Slavov Category PC Games >Role-Playing Games

What is Divinity: Original Sin II about?

The game’s setting is the fictional land of Rivellon, centuries after the events of Divinity’s Original Sin occurred. On this earth, living beings are endowed with a form of mystical energy called Source. Now, certain individuals called Sourcerers can draw power from the Source to enhance their combat abilities or cast spells to overpower their enemies.

The seven gods of Rivellon had banded together to give a portion of their collective power and infuse it into someone named Lucian. Also known as the Divine, Lucian used the power to contain the veil separating the sphere of Rivellon from the void. However, unfortunately, Lucian dies just as the game begins, removing the veil that existed between the two worlds. As a result, giant and diabolical characters from the void could enter the world of Rivellon, in a raging war and destruction. The God King is his dark deity. To get rid of these Voidwokens, an organization called the Divine Order will be formed to prosecute the Sorcerers.

Also read – Destiny: 2 Forsaken Free Download PC Game Full Version

Players play as any of the Sourcerers and will be captured from the start of the game by divine order. They will be banished from Rivellon to a prison island called Fort Joy. Along the way, a group of brutal Voidwokens would attack the ship and sink it, but luckily the player character would survive and be left alone to survive the game.

How to Play

When you start playing Original Sin II, you will be surprised to see how fluid this RPG is. It feels extremely realistic and alive! In terms of story, gameplay, characters, and customization, the game gives you many options to choose from. Therefore, the game never gets boring no matter how many times you finish playing it.

The game can be played solo or in cooperative multiplayer. There are several pre-made characters in the game that have backstories.

Players can create a custom character of their choice and attach particular specifications such as gender, status, origin, race, etc. Players can also recreate one of the playable characters before starting the game. They can choose up to three players to help them create the character of their choice. Companions are fully playable and have different potentials. Each character has a different way of interacting with the environment and other characters. They also have different abilities.

The game incorporates complex combat mechanics and role-playing opportunities by allowing players to split up and control their party members individually. There is a skill creation system that allows players to mix and match their skills or even swap them. The competitive single player mode found in this game is again an interesting element added. In this mode, players can split into two teams and fight each other on an arena map.

Features of Divinity: Original Sin II

Original Divinity sin 2 is so far the most intense and detailed role-playing game ever developed. It’s the higher level of combat mechanics or interactions built in that makes it so interesting. We have already mentioned that the gameplay is lucid. The game’s graphics and soundtrack are again fantastic additions that enhance its quality and form. There are other features that you would love to know about. Some of them are mentioned below:

Experience freedom without ties

Original Sin II players are free to roam anywhere, interact with anyone, kill enemies, and start fights. The game does not follow a set script and allows players to talk to any NPC or animal and find custom ways to complete quests. You may encounter some ghosts. Use your spells and skills to combat enemies and explore, experiment as much as you want.

Intense turn-based combat

As we already mentioned, players can create custom characters. The skill system has also allowed players to combine, mix, or swap skills. This has made the game even more interesting. You have access to over 200 skills in the game. Elements such as water, fire, poison, ice, etc. They combine to increase the brutality of wars and fights and make them seem realistic.

Multiplayer mode available

So that players can have fun with each other, the developers have introduced a well-planned multiplayer mode where up to 4 players can play together. Additionally, there is also a competitive mode and a PvP mode available.

An additional story mode

The story mode is a new addition to Original Sin II and was not found in its previous sequel. This is a new level of difficulty for Divinity fans who would love to be praised with a new narrative, new game mechanics, and new combat weapons.

You should see – Breathedge Download Full Game for PC Free

The brilliance of the game is evident. It has received universal praise upon its release. Several critics and players have considered Divinity: Original Sin II to be one of the best role-playing games ever developed. According to Rick Lane, the game is a masterpiece. Specifically worthy of praise are the game’s story, replayability, missions, combat mechanics, tactics, etc.

How to Download Divinity: Original Sin II Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Divinity: Original Sin II for PC button

: Click on the Download Divinity: Original Sin II for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Divinity: Original Sin II PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Divinity: Original Sin II – Minimum System Requirement

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 550 or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 6XXX or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Divinity: Original Sin II – Recommended System Requirement

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD R9 280

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Frequent questions

Is the game worth it? Divinity: Original Sin II is worth trying. If you haven’t played the Divinity series yet, finish playing the first installment before playing the second. There is no way you would regret playing Divinity.

What consoles is the game available on? The game is currently available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Does the game have multiplayer mode? Yes, Divinity: Original Sin II has single-player and multiplayer.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.

download now

Also check