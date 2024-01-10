Dollar price in Colombia today, January 10

Analysts are still waiting for the Fed’s decision regarding interest rates. Photo: Bloomberg – Tomohiro Ohsumi

This Wednesday the dollar fell and closed strong at $3,934. This means a decrease of $8 compared to Tuesday’s close, or a decline of 0.20%.

Representative Market Rate (trm) remains at $3,934.13.

According to what was said by most of the analysts consulted by this medium, the dollar remains highly dependent on the decisions that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) may take regarding interest rates.

Also read: What can we expect from the dollar’s behavior in the coming weeks?

expectations, based on the behavior of inflationThis is where rates will begin to fall, which will impact the price of the dollar in Colombia downwards.

This is because lower interest rates will translate into more financing opportunities for investment projects ColombiaAlso greater paying capacity for the products exported by this country.

The premise with respect to the price of the dollar is that the more greenbacks circulating in the country, the lower their price, so what happens to fed Will be decisive.

This year, the dollar is expected to remain relatively low, below the $4,000 barrier. It is likely, as experts have said, that the $3,800 threshold will be reached again.

However, all of these forecasts are subject to change to the extent that changes are recorded in the world that could affect the reduction, such as the escalation of the conflict on the Ukraine and Gaza border in addition to other geopolitical tensions. And commercial.

Have you already heard the latest news? Economic, We invite you to see them in El Espectador.