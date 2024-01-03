Don’t Like Anyone – Bella Porch & 6ReallyHuman (Review)

Bella Poarch released a new track titled “Don’t Like Anybody” in collaboration with 6arely human. Both artists have a really interesting path that, if you were to explain it to a musician 30 years ago, would have seemed fanciful. But both of them are renowned in their respective distinct styles and branches. Bella Poarch used to be just a huge TikTok star, but the popularity she’s gained on streaming services has also given her a lot of legitimacy to be a music artist in the public’s eyes.

The track “Don’t Like Anybody” is one of the catchiest tracks I’ve heard in a while. Both artists bring their unique vocal abilities to the mix. It’s a very simple but good track, with everything except the vocals working to support the vocals. In some tracks, people can listen for a deeper meaning or a place to get lost in their thoughts. This track is a bit like the one you just put on and it brightens your day a little bit, nothing more, nothing less. However, sometimes that’s all you need. The song’s theme is a love ballad about two party-goers who find themselves infatuated with each other and begin to say, “I really just like you, I don’t like anyone else.” Which is kind of a weird phrase that can be interpreted in different ways. This can be seen as a gesture of devotion, or it can be seen as making a promise and breaking it in the same sentence, because “How can you like me, you don’t like anyone?” . Either way, most songs are simple and getting good at doing something simple can be just as difficult as writing something complex.

Chances are that if you’re not from this generation of 14-25 year olds, you haven’t heard of any of these artists. So I will give some information. Bella Porch is a Filipino-American social media star who gained early fame from TikTok, where she created interesting content. She gained widespread fame for her content on TikTok, where she was lip-synching and dancing. If you remember the “M to the B” TikTok video, it was probably Bella Poarch you remember. 6arely human is an artist who recently rose to prominence, also primarily through posts on social media. It seems that the initial wave that brought about 6arely human was the editing of old-school Japanese animated music videos (AMVs) on YouTube and perhaps TikTok. I don’t know if I’m losing you here, but both of these artists are influencing their respective parts of internet culture very well. Even though Bella Porch is much more mainstream.

When looking at the first video put out by 6arely human, it seems like what everyone was trying to do on YouTube in 2007-2012, but no one had the proper resources. Now, anyone can make high-quality things from home with enough dedication and it’s easier than ever to hire people who are good at things you can’t. Amazing music production software, video editing software and more allow artists to express their vision very easily, without having to use a big record label for guidance. That’s a whole other topic for another day, but in short I’m really happy to see a collaboration between these two unique artists doing their thing. You should check it out and see what you think!

Author: Peter Kallman Peter Kallmann is a writer from Sweden who loves playing in bands, writing reviews, and going to live shows!



