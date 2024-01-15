Dota 2 PC Game Download Free Full Version

Dota 2 is an online battle game belonging to the MOBA video game genre published and developed by Valve. This game is a continuation of Defense of the Ancients or DOTA, which was created by a community for Blizzard Entertainment’s Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and the expansion is known as The Frozen Throne. Dota 2 can be played in any match between two different teams with five players each and each team acquires and protects its base on the official map.

Dota-2 game download for PC

Name dota 2 Initial release date July 9, 2013 Designer ice frog Characters Kazuya Mishima, Yoshimitsu, Kazumi Mishima, Akuma Engine Nominations British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, Developer valve corporation Category PC Games > Battle Arena

Each of the ten players alone can control a strong character, called a “hero.” They all possess distinctive abilities and distinguished playing styles. During any match, players accumulate experience points and items so that their heroes can successfully defeat the opposing team in player vs. player battle. A team can win by becoming the first to defeat the structures created by the other teams.

What is Dota-2 about?

Dota-2 was developed in 2009 when Valve appointed IceFrog, Dota’s lead designer, to create an advanced version of the game. It was released for OS X, Linux, and Microsoft Windows via the Steam digital share in July 2013, which is a continuation of an open beta phase that only supports Windows.

This game can be played for free without the existence of heroes or other games that have supported the game as a service, selling loot boxes and a battle pass subscription system known as Dota Plus that offers non-playable gameplay that changes goods unrealistic changes, such as audio replacement. hero pack and cosmetics.

There are several features added in this game since its release, such as an adaptation of the Source 2 engine and virtual reality support. Dota 2 has a larger esports mode where different teams from around the world play in different professional leagues and tournaments.

How to Play

Dota 2 is a video game of the MOBA genre in which the player has to create two different teams in which there will be five players to defeat a large structure created by the opposing team also called ancient while defending his team. Just like in Dota, players have to control this game with the help of basic strategic controls in real time and displayed on a map in a 3D isometric perception. There are 10 players in each group who control the heroes of the game. These heroes have different strengths, designs and weaknesses. Heroes are classified into two basic roles called support and core.

Cores, also known as carries, start each match as vulnerable and weak, but can also become more robust in the later part of the game, allowing them to lead the team to victory. It supports all the poor abilities that work with very heavy destruction instead of having those that are much more functional and have a higher utility that provides supply for the cores, such as offering healing benefits.

Players choose a hero in the selection phase before a game where they can also discuss possible hero shapes and matches together with other party members. Heroes are eradicated from the draft pool, after which they are no longer available to all other players when they are selected and cannot transform once the draft phase is completed.

Each hero has an important attack in addition to strong skills that are the basic fighting methods. Each hero can have a minimum of four of these abilities, all of which are unique. Heroes begin each game with a highly experienced game level that gives them access to a single skill. Players can level up and become stronger up to 30 levels in the game. When a hero gains an experience level, the player can unlock all other skills or upgrade the one he has already acquired.

To avoid misuse of skills, the game has a magic system. You can activate a skill cost when a hero gradually regenerates over time. If you use a skill, it can also cause you to enter the cooldown period when the skill cannot be reused until the timer has been reset. There are three main attributes for all heroes and these attributes are agility, strength and intelligence.

Dota-2 Features

Dota is a game that has been popular for a long time. There are more than a million players who have already tried this game. However, there are certain additional great features of this game that make it unique.

These are the important features of this game:

Every day, millions of players around the world take part in battle as one of the many Dota heroes. No matter what time you play, you can always find something new and exciting to explore.

Talking about the variety of skills, powerful things and heroes, Dota presents an endless variety in which all the games are different from each other. A hero can play multiple roles and there are plenty of items to help meet the requirements of all games. It offers no restrictions regarding ways to play. It gives you the power to express your style.

The competitive balance in the game is created by Dota’s jewel crown and to ensure that each player can play on a fluid field, the basic content of the series of a game similar to that of the vast pool where all the heroes are present can be taken advantage of by all players. Fans can accumulate different cosmetics for their heroes as fun additions to the world they conquer, but everything you need to play is there before you start playing the first match.

Dota is intense and still constantly evolving, but it’s never too late to get into the game. Learn the ins and outs of cooperative play versus robots. Your skills can be improved in the hero demo mode. You can jump to behavior and all the matchmaking systems that are based on skills.

The graphics offered in this game are very attractive and exciting. Players can enjoy 3D graphics which can make them enjoy the game even more.

So if you haven’t tried playing this amazing game yet, you must play it soon. You will surely enjoy this follow-up version of Dota 1. The best part about this game is that it is compatible with all gaming platforms, making it a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

How to Download Dota-2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Dota-2 PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Dota-2 PC for free

Dota-2: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: Dual core Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 or newer

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 15 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Dota-2: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E7400 2.80 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 2600 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GTS 512 MB

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Is this a better version of Dota 1? Dota 2 is a follow-up version of Dota-1. There are certain additional features in this game that were not in Dota-1.

Can you play this game on all devices? This game can be played on all gaming consoles including Xbox One, Windows, etc.

Is there any chance of Dota-3 coming? At the moment, there is no information about the next release of Dota-3. But you can expect it soon.

