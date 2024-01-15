Dunk of the Year: Anthony Edwards shook up the NBA

2023–24 season of nba is reaching its most exciting point on the calendar. The playoffs are around the corner and the teams’ needs are increasing as time goes by, which is why this is an amazing game. Anthony Edwardsstar of minnesota tombywolvesbefore the team utah jazz,

calendar of nba To date he cited both quintets from different realities in the Western Conference. minnesota timberwolves stay salt Lake City With a record of 46-21, is in third place. utah jazz They have a negative balance of 29–38 and are in twelfth place in the conference.

In this context, the heroes developed a balanced delta center, He jazz They won the first quarter of the match by 25-37. However, to complement the first part, minnesota Confidence returned and they trailed by only three points.

Anthony Edwards silences Delta Center at closing ceremony

For the second part of the commitment, minnesota There was a new change in his game and he won the third quarter, thus the last round started with the score of 83.

But before that, there were 5:54 left on the clock, edwards He drove to the rim and echoed Pivot’s humanity in a split second after Nickeil Alexander-Walker fed him a pass from the perimeter. john collins,

anthony He entered with such force that he silenced delta center And he carried it out without the slightest mercy against his opponent, the reactions of his comrades and the public being undoubtedly indescribable. guard basket timberwolves She remains a candidate for Player of the Year and is very capable of being among the best in recent times.

termination of commitment

A gap in commitment was seen in the fourth quarter. minnesota Scored 31 points and Utah scored 21 points to go final score 114-104 cm.

Most notable:

by minnesota timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 32 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds

Naz Reid: 17 points, 4 rebounds

by utah jazz

Lauri Markkanen: 22 points, 1 assist, 11 rebounds

Colin Sexton: 24 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound

