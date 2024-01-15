EA Cricket 2021 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

With millions of cricket fans, gaming companies are convinced to develop cricket video games. You will find many cricket games in the market but Cricket 2021 is one of the best of all. The game is yet to be released but it has already created a lot of buzz among cricket enthusiasts.

EA Cricket 2021 PC Game Download

Name EA Cricket 2021 Initial release date 2020 Editor EA Sports, Electronic Arts Series Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2 Developers HB Studios, EA Vancouver Category PC Games > Sports

Cricket 2021 is a highly anticipated game that will be released in 2021. This cricket game was developed by Big Ant Studios in collaboration with Maximum Games. If you are a cricket lover, you must try this game once it is available.

Ahead of Cricket 2021, Big Ant Studios released Cricket 2019. If you played the previous version, you already know what kind of gameplay and features to expect from the 2021 version. For those who haven’t played it, we are here to share with you all the details about Cricket 2021. So without wasting any more time, we will guide you through the post below.

What is EA Cricket 2021 about?

Cricket 2021 is a cricket video game developed for cross-platform gaming. This game is compatible with PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One. The creators also planned to release a version for Nintendo Switch.

Big Ant Studios’ Cricket series is new with Cricket 2019 released in 2019. The company is once again here with its latest Cricket game, Cricket 2021. It is the official video game of the 2019 Ashes cricket match series and a sequel . to the 2019 game.

Players should also know that this is Big Ant Studios’ third cricket game for Nintendo users. Previously, they released Cricket 2019 and Big Bash Boom.

Cricket 2021 launch is already done, but we are yet to receive an exact date. The announcement made has already intrigued cricket lovers, who are eagerly waiting for the game to come out. The new version is expected to come with new features and improvements.

How to play

As already mentioned above, Cricket 2021 is a cricket-based video game developed by Big Ant Studios. It is their latest cricket game that follows the Ashes cricket genre. Although they have removed the Ashes Cricket name, it still retains the Ashes mode, with the England and Australian cricket teams being the only ones licensed. This is one of the main drawbacks of Cricket 2021. However, there is enough excitement about the game.

Cricket 2021 comes with a new game mode called Scenario. In this mode, players can start a game in any predetermined situation. Players can also play in the men’s T20, ODI and Test world cups. Apart from that, the game also allows players to participate in women’s T20 world cups and ODI matches.

One of the drawbacks is that the game lacks ICC licenses. But manufacturers have tried to compensate for this by including new features. In this game, you will find features like tour designers, matches, and competitions. With these features, you can format the game according to your needs.

Another mode available is called Career mode, which allows you to play as an established cricketer or start a career as a rookie. It depends on your personal preferences how you want to play.

As for the licensing part, the game is fully licensed for England, Australia, Australia Women, and England Women. This allowed creators to create their official kits and player faces. Not only that, but you can also find licensed Australian national teams.

The game also comes with licensed representations of major cricket host venues. This includes Lord’s, Edgbaston, Old Trafford, Headingley and The Oval.

The teams that do not have a license are those of New Zealand, India, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Despite not being licensed, players can download these teams and include them in the game. This is possible because these teams have already been created by other users in the game academy.

Overall, Cricket 2021 is similar to Cricket 2019. Leaving aside the licensing part, everything about this game is great. The game will be released soon this year.

EA Cricket 2021 Features

Cricket 2021 shares many similar features with the previous version. But to make the game more interesting and attractive for the players, the creators have also included some additional features. In this section, we will give you a brief overview of all the features you can expect from Big Ant Studios’ upcoming cricket game.

Here I leave you with the details:

There is no doubt that Cricket 2021 features excellent gameplay. The game and playing techniques are exactly like a real world cricket match. If you are looking for a good cricket game, Cricket 2021 is the option for you. The creators solved the problems that existed in the previous installment. The cricket game of 2021 comes with new improvements and better gameplay.

Different game modes available.

Cricket 2021 retains Ashes mode. In addition to that, the creators have introduced two new game modes. One is the scenario mode and the second is the career mode. All modes are different from each other and come with exclusive features. In career mode, you can decide whether to play as a rookie or an established player. In scenario mode, you can start the game in any predetermined situation.

The game comes with licensed teams including Australia and England. They have also included licensed women’s cricket teams from the mentioned countries. You may not have a lot of licensed equipment, but that shouldn’t be a problem. This is because you can download the teams without a license, since they have already been created by other users. This way you can play with any of your favorite team.

Like the previous installment, Cricket 2021 is also a cross-platform game, which means you can play it on different platforms. The game is compatible with both console and PC. You can play this game on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. All versions are the same, so you won’t have to worry about missing anything.

In addition to licensed teams, you can also enjoy playing in licensed stadiums. The game has authorized representations of cricket’s major host venues including Lord’s, Headingley, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Cricket 2021 is a highly anticipated cricket game this year. The game hasn’t been released yet, but the craze is already high. If you are a true cricket lover, you must stay tuned for the arrival of Cricket 2021.

How to Download EA Cricket 2021 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Cricket 2021 for PC button

: Click on the Download Cricket 2021 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Cricket 2021 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

EA Cricket 2021: Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB video card with 3D acceleration compatible with DirectX 9.0c (NVIDIA GeForce2+ / ATI Radeon 7500+ / Intel 865, 915)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (Included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1.2 GB

DVD-ROM: 8x DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

EA Cricket 2021: Recommended system requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 512MB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB video card with 3D acceleration compatible with DirectX 9.0c (NVIDIA GeForce FX+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (Included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1.2 GB

DVD-ROM: 8x DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

Frequent questions

What are the teams that are not available in Cricket 2021? Cricket 2021 has failed to obtain a license from many teams, including those from India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, West Indies and New Zealand.

What company develops Cricket 2021? Cricket 2021 is developed and published by Big Ant Studios.

What game modes are there in cricket 2021? There are three game modes in Cricket 2021 including career mode, ashes mode and stage mode.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.