EA Sports Cricket 2018 PC Free Download Full Version

Cricket is one of the most popular games on some continents. When it comes to playing virtually, the EA Sports Cricket franchise offers great fun to the players. If you also want to show your batting and bowling skills, one of the best versions is EA Sports Cricket 2018.

EA Sports Cricket 2018 Game Download for PC

EA Sports Cricket 2018 is the updated version of EA Cricket released in 2018 and has some of the best features that set it apart. With this, the player can have the opportunity to choose his favorite team and a tournament in which he can play. This game is quite realistic as it allows the player to play almost all the shots available in the cricket book.

If you are one of the cricket fans, believe me, this game is the pinnacle of your interest. Here we provide some of the information about EA Sports Cricket 2018 that attracts most of the players. Includes features, gameplay and basic game description quickly.

What is the game about?

Electronic Arts 18 is a famous cricket game developed by a well-known developer, EA Sports. It was released for all gaming platforms such as Xbox One, Windows, Sony PlayStation Nintendo GameCube. The first installment of this game was created in 1990. EA Sports Cricket publisher HB Studios announced it in the year 2016. It quickly became popular among avid gamers who prefer the sport of cricket over others.

It has all the features that make it quite fun. Players play as a team or as a player demonstrating their cricket skills.

How to play

The gameplay or format of EA Cricket 2018 is quite simple and easy to understand. The main format of this game is to provide an impressive simulation similar to a cricket match. First of all, you need to choose a specific cricket team and enter the desired tournaments. The game offers all the possibilities and you can easily choose both. You can easily select world series and local tournaments.

The gameplay also offers the ability to choose single-player or multiplayer online play, which makes it quite interesting. It has the same World Cup type matches that we see on television.

Apart from all the different cricket games available in the gaming universe, the gameplay of this game keeps it away from everyone. Most of the games are quite similar but the realistic feel and graphics are the added advantage of EA Cricket 2018. You can expect a real feel of the stadium and optimal image quality that effectively kills boredom.

Characteristics

There are some of the practical feature sets that set EA Sports Cricket 2018 class apart. Among all the cricket games, this one has all the relevant features and some new ones. Here we give you an idea about the same that will attract you towards this game:

New tournaments and series.

This version of EA Sports Cricket 2018 includes some of the best series and tournaments that can help players to play in different countries. The realistic crowd feel and demographic attributes make it great. Some of the new series attached to this game are Rivalry Series, All International Tournaments, The Ashes 2017-18 and many more.

Realistic touch by providing numerous stadiums and different referees.

One of the backdrops to the previous version is the availability of the same stadiums as well as the same referees in the game. New features have different aspects in EA Sports Cricket 2018 such as different IPL, BBL and international tournaments. The availability of referees is additional in each match.

This version also consists of three additional packs containing new tournaments and players. This feature is one of the exclusive features that makes it one of the best cricket games for PC. The first package contains explicitly international tournaments and other events, while the second is equipped with tours and the third contains different scenarios. The international package has several tournaments like ICC Champions Trophy 2017, VIVO IPL 2017, PSL 2017, KFC BBL 2017, All-Stars 20-20 Series, Asia Cup 2016. Apart from these, there are also many other tournaments available in this game. .

The graphics of this game are quite amazing and addictive although it does not have much charm; When we compare it with others, it is somewhat better. It’s a fan-made game, but it still retains all the valuable features that make it a success. The details of all aspects of the game, such as bowling, batting and running between the wickets, are excellent. The applause from the audience is also an addictive aspect that makes it quite fun.

With these features, one can make the most of this game. Those players who opt for packages can also help themselves by participating in different formats and tournaments.

Overall, the extra packages that contain all the tournaments like IPL, ICC champions trophy and many others put it above other cricket games. If you want to play a cricket game that provides an authentic feel, this is the best one. The quality of the stadium and the audience with optimal audio makes it lively and attracts the player for as long as possible. Apart from these, it is quite easy to install the game as it does not need any specific requirements apart from the usual ones.

How to Download EA Sports Cricket 2018 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download EA Sports Cricket 2018 for PC

: Click on the button Download EA Sports Cricket 2018 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy EA Sports Cricket 2018 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

EA Sports Cricket 2018: Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1/8/10

Processor: Intel dual-core 1.6Ghz or AMD dual-core 1.6Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel – HD 3000 Nvidia Laptop – GeForce 310m Nvidia Desktop – GeForce 510 AMD Laptop – Mobility Radeon HD 2600 XT AMD Desktop – Radeon HD 5450

Additional Notes: Windows 7 and 8 users will need to be up to date with their Windows Update; The game will not run on these systems if Update KB 2999226 (Universal C Runtime) is not installed.

EA Sports Cricket 2018 – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1/8/10

Processor: Intel dual-core 2.4Ghz or AMD dual-core 2.4Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel – Nvidia HD 4000 Laptop – Nvidia GeForce 620m Desktop – GeForce 710 AMD Laptop – AMD Radeon HD 7550m Desktop – Radeon HD 6450

Additional Notes: Windows 7 and 8 users will need to be up to date with their Windows Update; The game will not run on these systems if Update KB 2999226 (Universal C Runtime) is not installed.

Frequent questions

Can we play in world series or international tournaments in this cricket game? Yes, different packages have all other world and international series cricket games available.

Do we need to have some specific requirements to install this game? No, you do not need any other requirements besides the usual ones. You only need common things for installation.

How can we get the most out of this game? If you are an avid cricket fan, this game will be the most interesting as you can play cricket by choosing any of your favorite cricket teams.

What is the best thing about this video game? The numerous tournaments and matches are the best part of this video game.

