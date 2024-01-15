Ebola Game PC Full Version Download For Free

It is known that technology can be a blessing and also a curse for humanity. We depend on mechanization every day. Similarly, scientific development has taken over the world. But our humanity has never predicted the dark side. This epic phenomenon has been fantastically portrayed through a video game called EBOLA. It is a fictional horror and science fiction game that takes you to the pathetic underground laboratory, which has covered the biggest conspiracy against humanity. So all explorers, it’s time to act.

Ebola game download for PC

Name Ebola Initial release date July 10, 2019 Platforms Developer Independent game studio Editor Independent game studio Gender Independent game, Adventure Series Ebola Category PC Games >Adventure

About EBOLA

This game is based on a tragic event that destroyed everything. A NewsLine journalist named Logan Johnson has discovered the secret underground laboratory. This laboratory has hidden the Panicum illegally. With some clues, Logan wants to expose the K-259 scientific and technical base that has been developing deadly biological weapons. Will you help Logan on this mission?

EBOLA is a fabulous first-person shooter game that can give you an amazing experience. Immediately after its release on July 1, 2019, this game caught the attention of millions of players around the world. Indie_games_studios should be given credit for developing and publishing such amazing gameplay.

How to play EBOLA?

EBOLA participants will play the role of journalist Logan. This game can push you to any extent. It is necessary to stop the spread of the E virus, which was created from the Ebola virus. This has affected the lives of innocent people and millions have died. Go to the laboratory and have your weapons ready because danger is knocking at the door.

Start from scratch by selecting ‘New Game’. The comment box can give you proper guidance. In this journey, players can access different elements of the laboratory. Collect clues and weapons from different locations. Defend and attack when necessary to survive. Multiple tasks and puzzles will keep you involved in this adventure.

Characteristics of EBOLA

Now you know the gameplay. It’s time to explore the features of the EBOLA brand. The developers have designed this game well to entertain the players. The characteristics of EBOLA are mentioned below:

Visual effects

EBOLA has a hyper-realistic graphic design. All scenes have been well designed: players can sit back and enjoy the lively game. The 3D effects have fantastically portrayed every element on the screen. Excellent lighting effects create a suitable terrifying atmosphere.

Soundtrack

EBOLA plays a suitable soundtrack that completely suits the scenes. Change accordingly to give the best feel to the players.

Map

Players are completely independent in EBOLA. They can explore the entire game and wander around different locations. A complete map of the 10-story laboratory has been presented to players. Also, expand Mole-529.

single player

No one can take away your shine in EBOLA. You are the only hero of this game. Show your skills and be part of this famous game, which has an incredible plot.

EBOLA is a fantastic action game. This game has received many positive reviews from critics for its amazing features and story. You can have a good time playing EBOLA. Collect cool weapons and fight deadly creatures in multiple combats. Not only action but also a good strategy can allow you to defeat EBOLA, but do not let yourself be affected by the virus.

How to Download Ebola PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Ebola PC button

: Click on the Download Ebola PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Ebola PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Ebola: minimum system requirements

Memory: 6GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 920MX

Processor: Intel Core i5-4400E

File size: 10 GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

Frequent questions

How much space is needed for EBOLA? This game requires 4 GB of available space.

How much RAM is needed? EBOLA needs 4 GB of RAM to work properly.

Is there any recent update? Yes, EBOLA 2 was recently released.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.