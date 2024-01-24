Emma Roberts calls American Horror Story co-star Kim Kardashian ‘one of the most prepared people’ she’s ever worked with: ‘She’s amazing!’

By Deirdre Durcan-Symonds for DailyMail.com









Kim Kardashian made a big impression on Emma Roberts after they worked together on the latest season of American Horror Story (AHS).

Reminiscing about their time together on set, the 32-year-old actress, who plays fictional publicist Siobhan Corbin on Ryan Murphy’s campy horror show, praised the 43-year-old TV personality’s commitment to her craft.

‘He’s amazing, he’s a professional,’ the mother of one told Extra. ‘He’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and he’s just so cool. I love her so much!’

During season 12 of AHS, the Holliday star, whose father Eric Roberts announced he is writing a memoir on Wednesday, portrayed one of Kardashian’s clients, an actress who is desperate for an Oscar and a baby. .

Additionally, he appreciated having the opportunity to work with Murphy since appearing on the third season of American Horror Story in 2013, as well as both seasons of his hit series, Scream Queens (from 2015 to 2016).

Emma praised the 58-year-old television producer for creating ‘perfect worlds’ and for ‘putting similar sounding concepts down on paper’ and then making them completely her own.

“Ryan has an understanding of everything from the details to the details of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t just do one thing,” she said.

After landing the role on her show, Kardashian actually took some acting lessons to prove that she was fully committed to the project.

When asked if she was taking acting lessons, the SKIMS founder assured Variety: ‘Of course, I am taking acting lessons. it’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.

The decision to hire the reality star was initially met with some skepticism, but the mother of four previously claimed she doesn’t care what people think about her.

Discussing her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview magazine: ‘I’m like, ‘Okay, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing, dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean fame doesn’t come from it.

‘But then, I would write it as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people were like, ‘Well, what do you do? What is your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘I didn’t know I needed this.'”

Following the announcement of her casting, Murphy said in a statement to THR that ‘Kim is one of the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.’

Adding: ‘Emma and I are excited to collaborate with this true force in culture. Hailey Pfeiffer wrote a funny, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role specifically for Kim, and this season is ambitious and different from anything we’ve done before.’

Over the years, Kim has voiced the character of Delores for Paw Patrol: The Movie, which was released in 2021, and reprized the role for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

She also appeared in Ocean’s Eight in 2018, 2 Broke Girls in 2014, and voiced a character in American Dad! In 2014, played Ava in Project Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and in 2012 played Nikki Lepre in Drop Dead Diva for four episodes.

She also appeared in 30 Rock in 2012, Princess Leia in Alligator Boots in 2009, Debbie Fallon in CSI: NY in 2009, Brothers in 2009, Summa Eve in Deep in the Valley in 2009, Elle in Beyond the Break in 2009 Played his own role. How I Met Your Mother in 2009, Short Meow in 2008 and as Lisa in Disaster Movie in 2008.

Kim has featured in several music videos including Christina Milian’s Dip It Low in 2004, Fall Out Boy’s Thanks From the MMRS in 2007, Nicki Minaj’s Come on a Cone in 2012, ex-husband Kanye West’s Bound 2 in 2013, Fergie’s MILF$ video Acted in the video. 2016 and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Vs. Paris Hilton for Best Friends A**.

After getting the role on her show, Kardashian actually took some acting lessons to prove that she was fully committed to the project (seen in November 2023)

Kim also stars in Hulu’s The Kardashians series, which is set to premiere season three on Thursday, May 25.

Prior to the Hulu series, Kim starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians for 114 episodes – 20 seasons – from 2015 to 2021.

Kim also worked as a host on Saturday Night Live in 2021, which resulted in her relationship with Pete Davidson that lasted for almost a year.

Kim also tried her hand in the music industry in 2012 with her song Jam (Turn It Up).

Kim runs the highly successful lingerie, shapewear, loungewear and sleepwear brand SKIMS, which she founded in 2019.

She also founded SKKN, a skincare brand by Kim; She is currently reworking her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands, with no relaunch date known.