Escape From Tarkov PC Game Download Free Full Version (v0.12.12.32.20243)

Battle Status Games developed Escape from Tarkov which is a multiplayer first-person shooter game. This game was designed and developed specifically for Windows. The game is fictional and shows a war situation that occurs between private forces with a military base in northern Russia.

Escape from Tarkov game download for PC

Name Escape from Tarkov Initial release date July 27, 2017 Engine Unit Genders First person shooting, Third person shooting Editor Platforms Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows Developers Battle Status Games Category PC Games > Shooting

Tarkov’s corruption and political scandal have created chaos in that city and it is now controlled by the ‘scavs’ who are very aggressive. Scavs are local people who are very aggressive. This situation has created a social crisis in the city of Tarkov. The participation of two military groups and the fight between them has to do with this game. This is the conflict that takes place in the city of Tarkov.

About the game

Norvinsk is a special economic zone whose capital is Tarkov., a fictional city in northern Russia that is the place where the game takes place. This game is an intense shooting game that was released on July 27, 2017. The game is a fight between two military groups in that city that takes place from 2015 to 2016.

There are hundred unique skills provided by this game that the player can obtain while playing the game. These skills help the player to loot, get more weapons and improve their shooting skills which will improve their scorecard.

In this game, if a person dies or is shot by the opponent, he loses what he earned during the game. It is a challenge for the player to keep a backup of the inventories and stocks that he may need in case of an emergency. This is a multiplayer shooting game that can be easily accessed through the Windows platform.

How to play

Escape from Tarkov is a realistic game that has been developed and is considered an intense shooting game. This game has various modes that are available for players to play scavenger raids, PMC raids and also offline games. Players have the option to choose in these raids whether to play alone or in groups.

One of the unique and different features of this game is that the player is asked to loot during shooting. The player can loot with the help of a map that is available in this game. The player loses everything immediately after the moment the opponent shoots him, including purchased equipment and loot during raids.

The game offers players random equipment as they go on scavenger raids. The player can play the scavenger raid for between 15 and 45 minutes, depending on the player’s sustainability. The player must monitor the energy and hydration levels from time to time to stay in the game until the end.

When the player is not raiding, they can sell looted goods at an online flea market. The player also has the option to purchase equipment from the market. Combat is the main activity of this game, but players can engage in other activities such as looting equipment, firearms, armor, etc.

Characteristics

The war in this game is between Battle Encounter Assault Regiment (BEAR) and United Security (USEC). Players of this game are supposed to loot and fight with opponents and survive to win the game. These are some of the features that make the game more attractive to the player.

This game gives the player a story-driven experience and has multiplayer modes that allow you to loot together with your friends. This feature helps the player to explore and discover unique places in this fictional city of Tarkov.

The Hazardous Environment Combat Simulator (HECS) module is a unique feature that helps the player discover advanced weapon switching systems. This also helps change the tactical abilities of the weapons.

AI-powered scavenger raids

The artificial intelligence system helps the game to preset health status, random equipment and weapon systems. With the help of artificial intelligence, the player does not need to worry about his health status as it automatically resurrects him to his normal state.

Heartbeats rise with the sound of guns and gunshots. That’s the quality of this game’s sound system. This particular game gives the player a realistic experience through gameplay as it is fictional.

The game ‘Escape from Tarkov’ not only gives the person the experience of playing a shooting game, but also gives the player the effect of the commercial game. This game is considered one of the most difficult and looks real. If you are a person who loves difficult and challenging games, then you must try this one. The game helps the player to feel the immense combat strategies. All in all, the game ‘Escape from Tarkov’ requires a lot of attention to stay alive.

How to Download Escape from Tarkov Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Escape from Tarkov PC button

: Click on the Download Escape from Tarkov PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Escape from Tarkov PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Escape from Tarkov: minimum system requirements

CPU: Dual-core processor 2.4 GHz (Intel Core 2 Duo, i3), 2.6 GHz (AMD Athlon, Phenom II)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: DX11 compatible graphics card with 1 GB of memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Escape from Tarkov: recommended system requirements

CPU: 3.2 GHz (Intel i5, i7) or 3.6 GHz (AMD FX, Athlon) quad-core processor

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: DX11 compatible graphics card with 2 GB or more of memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Frequent questions

Is Escape from the Tarkov game available to players for free? No. This game is not free to download and does not involve microtransactions.

What is the storage space required to install Escape from Tarkov on the device? It is recommended to have 16 GB of space so that the game can install without problems in the future.

Is single player more interesting than multiplayer in the Tarkov game? It depends on the player’s preferences, but solo play is considered fun compared to multiplayer.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.