F1 2018 PC Free Download Full Version

Developed and published by Codemasters, F1 2018 is the official video game released for the 2018 Formula One World Championship. The game incorporates all the circuits of the tournament, specifically 21 of them, and has a total of 20 drivers. Players can find a total of 10 teams competing this season. Codemasters released the game on August 24, 2018. The game is compatible with various consoles like Microsoft Windows, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox one, etc.

F1 2018 game download for PC

Name F1 2018 Initial release date August 24, 2018 Mode(s) Multiplayer; single player Developer changing tides Platforms PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS Editor Codemasters, Ubisoft, deep silver Engine Ego Category PC Games >Racing

Previous F1 2018 sequels had received widespread criticism for their lack of engagement, print and graphics. However, the developers have addressed all of these issues in this installment, making it one of the best world championship sequels ever made.

In its first week of release, F1 2018 became the best-selling video game, especially in the United States. In Japan, the PlayStation version of this game sold more than 5,517 copies. Also in Africa, Europe and the Middle East it reaped many benefits. Not only that, the game has earned several nominations. For example, in 2018, it was nominated for the Game Critics Awards, Gamescon Awards, Best Simulation Game, Best Sports Game, and Titanium Awards.

What is F1 2018 about?

F1 2018 looks excellent both on and off the track. This season marks the return of Paul Ricard and the tracks of Hockenheim and is almost distinguishable from a real-life racing game. But the main appeal of realism in this game can be discovered in the way the cars handle. An even more precise type model returns to both control and gameplay.

How to play

The event mode that can be found in the game comprises some easy-to-download confusing scenarios that can only be used during a specific period. In addition, the first player will be able to get out of the cockpit of Carlos Sainz’s Renault that is struggling to recover from 14th place near the end of this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, something that has yet to happen.

F1 2018 is a popular racing video game played by many players around the world. The originality of this game is very exceptional, regardless of whether you are playing with the ERS electronic boot delivery system. As you can try to find a specific way to overtake the car in front or you will be penalized for driving at very high speed in a virtual safety car situation. For Formula 1 fans and enthusiasts this is important, but also a large number of driver aids make it quite easy to embrace the game with more normal motorsports enthusiasts.

Players get development hints that are earned by completing the objectives and investigations assigned to them. Players receive free practice sessions and specific tasks that must be completed on time. F1 2018 has more practice sessions, which has extended the game’s longevity. When the middle of a tournament or championship arrives, players can stop their development cycles and accumulate extra points for the next championship. This point accumulation system is very important in F1 2018 because all players are subject to rules that change at the end of each championship. Failure to comply with the above regulations can greatly affect the performance of the car.

Features of F1 2018

The game is exciting and extremely realistic. The developers have made sure that the game offers the true feeling of being in the championship match. Its features have improved and its quality has greatly improved. Below are some features that you need to know.

Previous world championship sequels featured a career mode. F1 2018 also features a revised version of this model. F1 2018 career mode has been improved and enhanced. The game also features a progression system that allows players to focus on developing their vehicles’ engines, aerodynamics, and their cars’ chassis. The F1 2018 development cycle has been simplified and made more interesting because players seem to lose interest long before completing the car development cycle.

Presence of classic cars.

You can see classic cars. The formula cars seen in the previous series are now known as classic cars in the sequel to F1 2018. Some of the cars found in this game are the 1972 Lotus 72D, the McLaren M23, and the Ferrari 312T. There are also special editions of classic cars. They are Brawn BGP 001 and Brawn GP.

F1 2018 features an online multiplayer mode. The game allows players to play in groups of 4. The game offers different leagues. To complete each league, players must earn a set number of trophies. Depending on their performance, players will lose or gain in-game rewards. The game offers a safety rating for each player. Each player must play safely and make sure that the vehicles do not collide with each other. If your vehicle accidentally collides with another vehicle, it would have a negative effect on its performance. Players will also be graded based on their cleanliness and performance.

At its core, F1 2018 is a wonderful F1 game. But the last two years of the game were also very interesting. The revised edition of the game is considered the best in this genre of racing games. So to differentiate itself from all those previous iterations, the team located at Codemasters can modify everything in the game. Some players may not notice, similar to the way the game provides clouds, skies, and ambient lighting. But some of the players may also notice this game, just as they would now like to manage the car’s hybrid system throughout the race or the RPG elements that can be incorporated into the career mode.

F1 2018 has undergone many transformations between the previous season and the current season, so F1 2018 has included them all in the game. The Malaysian Grand Prix is ​​no longer on the calendar, so the Sepang circuit that organized it is out of the game. You can find Paul Ricard at his location located in the southern part of France as well as in Hockenheim in Germany.

How to Download F1 2018 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download F1 2018 for PC button

: Click on the Download F1 2018 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy F1 2018 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

F1 2018 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 or AMD FX 4300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GT 640 or AMD HD 7750

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

F1 2018 – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

Is the game worth it? It’s not just a good racing game, F1 2018 is what every racer is looking for. It offers more than something. There is more to learn and master than just driving cars. Offering a large number of challenges and missions, the game is exciting and never tedious. If you are a fan of this series, you should never stop playing F1 2018.

Which is better F1 2017 or 2018? F1 2017 is commendable. However, F1 2018 is even better. The developers have improved the IG and the soundtrack. The gameplay is responsive and fun. Its interface is wide and easy to navigate, which makes the game increasingly fun.

What consoles is the game compatible on? The game can be played on various consoles such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and Xbox.

