Far Cry PC Full Version Game Free Download

If you are looking forward to playing a very exciting first-person shooter game, then you should go for Far Cry. The game is reputed to have been one of the first games released in this particular style of gameplay in the year 2000, as the last release was in the year 2021. The latest version that was released last month is the sixth edition of the game. Along with the sixth edition of the game, a spin-off was also announced.

Far Cry game download for PC

Name Very far Initial release date March 23, 2004 Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Developer critek Editor Ubisoft Gender First-person shooter, vehicular combat game. Series Very far Category PC Games >Shooting

What is the game about?

The game is about the main character, Yara, who is trapped in the island country of a dictator. The son of a dictator is willing to take the throne by sacrificing many lives of citizens. The main character of the game is part of the rebel group that is ready to take over the president and his family to save the entire region.

How to play

The gameplay is completely action-oriented. The first-person shooter type of game should have engaging gameplay and not focus solely on the action type.

The entire structure of the game takes place in an open world with several stories that complement it. The narrative is very sparse and that sets the stage for the exciting game to come. The main character of the game is situated in a lawless realm where neither laws nor interpretations have much value.

Game features

The features of the game are what make it very exciting and fun. Some of the main features of the game are listed below.

It revolves around the protagonist.

Any first-person shooter game usually revolves solely around the protagonist. However, in first-person shooter games, the player’s movement is carefully observed and noted. Since the movements made by the main character are what form the entire game, the protagonist is the main figure of the game.

Puzzle

The player has to solve many puzzles to move forward in the game. If you are a person who likes solving puzzles since your childhood, then this is the game you should play.

Simulation

When you play Far Cry, it gives you a simulation of actually being in the setting. Although the format is not 3D, the excellent graphic elements used in the game give you a 3D effect.

Strategy deployment

You have to use different strategies to stay ahead, which is the most important part of the game.

Building your camp

It is very essential to build your camp to fight against the different teams. Team building plays a very important role in determining your chances of winning in the game.

The variety of weapons you can use in this game is one of the important reasons why you should play it. The different characters, extravagant weapons, and spectacular gameplay are some of the other reasons why Far Cry 6 receives rave reviews from the public and is one of the most sought after games in this genre.

How to Download Far Cry PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Far Cry PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Far Cry PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Far Cry: minimum system requirements

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon

CPU SPEED: 1GHz

RAM: 256MB

OS: Windows 98SE/ME/2000/XP (95 and NT not supported)

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0b compatible video card with 64 MB RAM (GeForce2+ / Radeon 8500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0b (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

Far Cry: recommended system requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 512MB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0 compatible video card with 64 MB RAM (GeForce FX+ / Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0b (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

Frequent questions

Should all game levels be saved while progressing? No, the autosave feature is used in this particular game. Previous versions of the game had to be saved manually.

Is the game single player mode? No, the game has a multiplayer mode where the main character can get the help of other different characters to win against the enemies.

Are human characters the only companions of the main character in the game? No, several animals could become your friends to defeat the older dictator.

Is it possible to acquire weapons without crossing different levels? In fact, it is possible to acquire different weapons without crossing different levels, but the quality of the weapons you can end up getting is not that good.

