Farming Simulator 21 PC Free Download Full Version

Do you want to create your farm and harvest your crops? If yes, Farming Simulator 21 is the game for you.

Farming Simulator is one of the most played farming simulation games out there. This realistic farming game was recently released and is part of the Farming Simulator franchise.

The game is developed by Giants Software and published by Focus Home Interactive. The game takes place in European and American environments. This game is all about farming, where players can raise livestock, sell assets, grow crops, and much more.

As far as compatibility is concerned, it is a cross-platform game. It can be played on Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and even Stadia. The recently released game has already intrigued fans. If you have played the previous versions of Farming Simulator, you will like this one too. This is the latest version with more new features.

What is Farming Simulator 21 about?

Farming Simulator 21 is one of the largest agricultural simulation video games on the market. It comes with exceptional content and new features that will keep you hooked to the game for hours. If you are ready to take on the role of a hardworking farmer, then this game is for you.

Like previous releases, Farming Simulator 21 is all about farming. In this game, you can do all the things that happen on a real life farm. If you ever want to get a feel for how a farm works in the real world, you should play this game.

The game allows you to become a modern farmer. You will be able to develop your farm in two different environments, including European and American. To make things interesting, the creators have added additional features.

There are many different farming activities in the game. You can farm, raise livestock, drive vehicles, and complete other challenges. The new game comes with multiple new features and changes. The creators have worked hard to make the newest version the best of the lot.

The game comes with different modes. Each of the modes is different and has many unique features and challenges. If you like simulation games and love farming, this game is for you.

The great thing about this game is that you can play it on almost any platform you want. It is a cross-platform game that can be played on console, mobile phone and PC.

How to play

Farming Simulator 21 has very simple gameplay. This is a farming game set in two huge environments, including America and Europe. The main mode of the game is called Career mode, where the player takes the role of a modern farmer. The player’s main task is to expand his farm and machinery.

To earn rewards, you must complete challenges such as harvesting crops and then selling them to expand your farming business. The game allows you to freely explore your environment. You can also select the crops you prefer and purchase different farming equipment that you will need. In addition to that, you can also invest in additional agricultural and livestock fields. However, you must take care of them all.

There are different missions set by the game. Each mission is made up of different tasks that you must complete within a given time limit. This may include delivering cargo, mowing grass, and others. If you complete the task successfully, you will be rewarded with money. You can also get a bonus based on how quickly you finish the task.

Farming Simulator also has a multiplayer mode that is even more fun to play. In this mode, you can play with other players. Another interesting feature is the Bluetooth functionality. Overall, this is a pretty good farming game.

Features of Farming Simulator 21

Farming Simulator 21 is the latest entry in the Farming Simulator series. This one comes with many changes and new features. Before trying this game, you should have an idea of ​​the features it has.

There are a total of 13 types of crops available in the game. You can select which crops to grow. By harvesting your crops and selling them, you can earn in-game currency that you can use to purchase farming equipment.

Manufacturers have added a whole set of new agricultural machines and tools. You must use these tools to build your farm and farm. The game also offers multiple upgrades to improve the performance of your machines. You need to maintain your machines to get the most out of them. Damaged ones are less efficient.

The game also features different animals. The creators have added horses for players to ride. Other important animals in the game are chickens, cows and sheep. You must take good care of your livestock as they play an important role in the game.

Images have been improved. The updated graphics quality makes the game more interesting. Whether you play it on your mobile, PC or console, you can enjoy the same quality graphics everywhere.

Farming Simulator 21 is one of the best farming games you can play. The new version of the game comes with many new features. Multiplayer mode makes the game more interesting. If you love simulation games, you should try this one.

Farming Simulator 21: minimum system requirements

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8, Windows 10

Intel 2.5 Ghz processor or equivalent quad-core AMD processor

Nvidia Geforce GTX 560, AMD Radeon HD 7770 or better (minimum 2 GB Vram, DX11 support)

4GB RAM

20 GB of free hard drive space

Sound card

DVD-Rom drive (for commercial versions)

Farming Simulator 21 – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 270 v2 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 20 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

What company developed Farming Simulator 21? Farming Simulator is developed by Giants Software. In the editorial department we have Focus Home Entertainment.

How many game modes are there in Farming Simulator 21? There are two game modes available in Farming Simulator 21. One is the career mode and the second is the multiplayer mode.

How many crops are there in Farming Simulator 21? There are a total of 13 crops in Farming Simulator 21. You can select the crops you prefer, grow them, and sell them.

