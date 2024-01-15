Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 PC Game Free Full Download (v1.0.32)

The nights are mysterious and the lucky ones can reveal the secrets. You never know what happens in your room or house while you sleep. Have you ever wondered what happens under your bed? Is there anyone watching from the fan? We experience many things that can never be explained. What if you experienced them all and had the opportunity to see the events with your own eyes? Let the cameras capture the clues for you. Can you handle it all? Are you brave enough to spend a night alone? This will be a virtual test for you, but never underestimate Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Game Download for PC

Name Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Initial release date March 2, 2015 Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Developer Scott Cawthon, Scottgames Editor Scott Cawthon, Scottgames, Clickteam Mode Single player video game Series Survival Horror, Indie Game, Action Game, Simulation Video Game, Simulation Category PC Games >Survival, Simulation, Action

About Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

30 years ago a tragedy destroyed the family restaurant known as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. This game revolves around that unfortunate past event, now let’s go back to the present. The developer and publisher of this game, Scot Cawthon, tried his best to bring back the childhood memories and make it a survival horror game for the players.

On March 3, 2015, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 was released and gained popularity immediately after that. Players loved the concept of hallucinatory “ghost” animatronics. Get ready to live the scariest night of your life, you never know where they are or how to prevent them from entering your room. The few things you will have are cameras, audio and ventilation.

How to play Five Nights at Freddy’s 3?

You will play the role of a security guard in Five Nights at Freddy’s 3. Players will be in charge of taking care of the facilities from the security office. Every night, from 12 am to 6 am, you must survive in that restaurant. Check the status of the three operating systems from your living room and use the sources very carefully. There will be times when these devices start to malfunction; all you have to do is “reboot”.

Take care of the animatronics, which stalk the restaurant in the dead of night, preventing them from collecting gadgets. Because they will turn on you and that could end this game. Use the ribbons on the coffin for instructions on how to find a safe room and build an animatronic suit. Use the map, but remember that there are many secret rooms that are not revealed on that map.

Features of Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 is a first-person survival game that revolves around a haunted restaurant. Players enjoy the role in this game and the story. The features of this game are also mind-blowing, so let’s take a look at them:

Two endings

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 has no particular endings. It all depends on the players, on how they can approach the game. There are mini-games hidden within the main game and you must play them all. If you can play all the minigames; then the ending is satisfactory. And if you can’t afford the mini-games, the ending will not be favorable.

The challenges

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 is a challenging game. You have to spend several nights in that restaurant. The obstacles will increase as the nights progress. Players must stop Springtrap, a rabbit-like animatronic who will try to enter your room and kill your character.

Minigames

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 features multiple mini-games. Atari-style games will give you information about the restaurant. These games can be a good source to collect clues about the mystery and how to find different deadly non-living beings.

the environment

Players can enjoy 3D visual effects. You will feel as if real events were happening, in front of your eyes. The background soundtrack goes next to the scenes and you will feel that emotion.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 will give you that thrill. There is much more to this game and the interesting mini-games will keep you busy. It’s time to take a seat and keep your eyes on the monitor, be part of this terrifying story. Let’s see how well you can get through the nights without getting killed by animatronics. The nights end with a fire, but first the platform is all yours.

How to Download Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 PC Instructions

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2 GHz or AMD Athlon or equivalent

CPU SPEED: 2.0GHZ

RAM: 1GB

OS: XP, Vista, Windows7

VIDEO CARD: 1 GB graphics card

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

FREE DISK SPACE: 250 MB

Frequent questions

How many players can participate? Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 may allow single-player mode.

Is this game available for free? No, players must purchase Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.

What is the difficulty level like? Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 is quite difficult and maintains the rigidity.

