Football Manager 2018 latest version free download

Some people say that football is an art of expressing opinions and everyone has their own opinion, but here, only your own opinion matters.

Make choices now that affect everything from the players you choose to sign, to the players you decide to sell, and how you handle your finances. Do you use the players at hand to strategize, or instruct players on how to play the game as you envision it?

The players you select and the players you exclude will affect the unity of the team, and the control of the situation is in your hands. All decisions are made by the player. If you make the right choices, you can be a major attraction at trade shows, make newspaper headlines and set social media trends. If you obviously succeed, you become part of football folklore.