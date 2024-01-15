FPV Freerider Free PC Game Download Full Version

FPV Freerider is a realistic and immersive drone racing simulation game developed by FPV Freerider. The game allows players to experience the thrill of first-person drone racing (FPV) from their homes. It was released on March 26, 2022, and reviews have been very positive.

If you are a big fan of drones and are looking to learn the art of flying a drone, then you should consider playing this game. Keep the game updated for the best in-game experience.

FPV Freerider Game Download for PC

Name Freerider FPV Initial release date Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS Developer John Holmvall Editor Freerider FPV, Jord&Eld Mode single player Genders Category PC Games >Simulation

What is the game about?

In FPV Freerider, players take control of a virtual drone and race through various courses, ranging from simple open fields to complex environments filled with obstacles. The game features realistic flight controls and physics, allowing players to experience the feeling of flying a real drone.

This game is set in a completely new world and players can explore the world and take advantage of its resources. Collecting multiple resources in the game is key to surviving in it.

How to Play

FPV Freerider’s gameplay focuses on drone racing, with players trying to navigate different courses as quickly and efficiently as possible. The game offers various difficulty levels and course types to suit beginners and experienced drone pilots.

The gameplay has some of the best smooth transitions, which players will be able to find when they start playing. The game comes with 13 different gaming languages ​​and all of them are available in the interface.

Game Features:

The features of this game are quite interesting and keep the players engrossed at all times.

Realistic flight controls

FPV Freerider offers realistic physics and flight controls that simulate the experience of flying a real drone. Players who have never used a drone will have a great time piloting it for the first time.

The game features several types of courses, including simple open fields and complex, obstacle-filled environments. Players should play them all to get a good idea of ​​what they like best.

Different levels of difficulty

Players can choose from several difficulty levels to suit their experience and skill level. The difficulty level of the game can be changed depending on the player’s skill level. Players can find difficulty options in the game’s settings menu.

The game allows players to customize their drones with various skins and upgrades to improve performance and appearance. All parts of the drone can be customized and players can design their drones and fly them however they want. Most of the drones available in this game are quite fun to play with.

Support for different drivers

FPV Freerider supports various controllers, including gamepads, joysticks, and even real-life RC transmitters. All controllers can be connected to the laptop and players can play with it. If you want to play with a controller, keep the game updated for a better gaming experience. No external software is required for this game to run on a controller.

FPV Freerider is a realistic and immersive drone racing simulation game that offers players an exciting and challenging experience. With realistic flight controls and physics, multiple course types, and customizable drones, players will find a lot of fun in this game.

How to Download FPV Freerider PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download FPV Freerider PC button

: Click on the Download FPV Freerider PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy FPV Freerider PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

FPV Freerider – Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo 2Ghz or higher/AMD 2Ghz or higher

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 960M / Radeon HD 7750 or higher, 1GB video card memory

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 1 GB available space

Additional Notes: An RC game controller/radio is highly recommended. Integrated Intel HD graphics cards are not recommended.

FPV Freerider – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo 2Ghz or higher/AMD 2Ghz or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 960M / Radeon HD 7750 or higher, 1GB video card memory

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: An RC game controller/radio is highly recommended. Integrated Intel HD graphics cards are not recommended.

Frequent questions

What platforms is FPV Freerider available on? FPV Freerider is available on Steam for PC and Mac and on mobile devices running iOS or Android.

Does FPV Freerider require a special controller to play? While the game can be played with a keyboard and mouse, it is recommended to use a gamepad, joystick, or real RC transmitter for the best experience.

Is there a multiplayer mode in FPV Freerider? No, FPV Freerider is a single player game.

