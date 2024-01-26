Free prescriptions filled at MedAssist Pharmacy in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE.- Access to medications can be a very serious problem for low-income people, but there is an alternative and it is completely free.

NC MedAssist, through its Gerhart Community Medicine Store, provides over-the-counter medications at no cost.

The Gerhart Community Medicine Store is located at 4428 Taggart Creek Road, where people can go to get free medications.

hours of service

The store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm; And from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Those interested in participating should respect these times as MedAssist says “the store is closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30.”

You can also place your order online by filling a form and you can collect it from the store free of charge at the above mentioned time.

available products

At Gerhart Community Medicine Store, you can find over-the-counter medicines for flu and cough; Also allergy medicine.

as well as pain relievers, vitamins, skin, eye and ear care medicines; Also for digestive problems and sleep supplements.

NC MedAssist says that anyone over the age of 18 can come to their store and choose up to 3 items that they can take home completely free of charge.

He also noted that people will be able to get only the medicines they need every 30 days.

The Gerhart Community Medicine Store is part of programs offered by NC MedAssist to help low-income people take care of their health.

If you want to know more about this free medicine store, you can visit its official website.

