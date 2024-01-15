Ghost Exile PC Game Download Full Version (v1.1.5.1a)

It’s always fun to hear horror stories. But the real problem begins when you feel the nonsense. Well, maybe in the real world you can’t experience such paranormal activity, but you can have this exciting feeling in the virtual world. Let’s play the game known as Ghost Exile. This simulation game will take you through a very interesting virtual platform. The fun and adventure you wanted until today will be right in front of you. You just need to have the courage to click and play well.

Ghost Exile Game Download for PC

Name Phantom Exile Initial release date Jan 7, 2022 Platforms Developer TeamLost Editor TeamLost Modification single player Genders Indie game, Action game, Early Access Category PC Games >Action

About ghost exile

Ghost Exile is all about dealing with ghosts. How many of us have specialized in ghosts and spirits? None, right? Well, that’s the uniqueness of the game: in Ghost Exile you don’t run away from the undead but deal with them like a hero. Be the expert and know the proper technique to finish them all. Many types of ghosts will bother you: have the courage and hunt them down instead. Let there be no other ghosts at the end of the game.

Ghost Exile gives you the opportunity to experience the life of a ghost hunter; Form a cool group and hunt them together. There is a lot of fun at night, so start the trip late at night for incredible sensations. Ghost Exile was developed and published by LostOneTeam and was released on January 7, 2022.

How to play Ghost Exile?

The gameplay is very adventurous; You have to take on the role of a ghost hunter. There will be several ghosts that will bother you, but you must know them all to deal with them at the right time. One wrong step can lead to a bad ending. Use the function keys to choose between weapons, all the icons on the screen will help you fight the battle of life and death. Players can also team up with other players and have fun together.

Keep your eyes open, Ghost Exile can be played from first and third person perspectives. Have other team members work on different goals. One can search for ghosts, can find the exorcist object and some can prepare for the exorcism ritual, etc. Determine the types of ghosts and deal with the correct item.

Phantom Exile Features

Ghost Exile is all about ghost hunting; There is no doubt why this game became so famous in a short time. The features of this game are very attractive; so you can consult them from below:

At least 4 players can participate together in this game. Ghost Exile allows single or multiplayer mode for maximum enjoyment. Interact with your teammates and stay together to face supernatural creatures.

Use the microphones to interact with the ghosts. They will recognize you and answer your questions. This feature gives a much more realistic feel. You will be scared once you hear the voice of ghosts.

Ghost Exile features interesting elements for dealing with ghosts. You have to collect them all to stay alive. EMF sensor, voice recorder, laser projector, dual mode motion sensor and many more tools are available.

3D graphics can make the game more interesting. Along with HD quality images and realistic effects, Ghost Exile becomes more interesting. All the ghosts and items have been designed well according to the gameplay.

Ghost Exile features 10 trials and 20 types of ghosts. It is never an easy option to determine ghosts. All players can easily face the challenges and learn about the game. Improved AI has leveled up Ghost Exile. Explore each location to learn more about this game.

Ghost Exile: minimum system requirements

OS: Windows XP SP2 or later

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 1024 x 768 or higher resolution

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 1 GB available space

Ghost Exile – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: Support x64, quad core, 3.2 GHz or higher

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1/Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or ATI Radeon™ RX560 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

How many tasks are there in this game? Ghost Exile features two different tasks and one additional one.

How much space is required? Ghost Exile requires 15 GB of available space.

Which Windows can support this game? Ghost Exile can work on Windows 10.

