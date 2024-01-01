Giants trade with Seattle for Robbie Ray

The San Francisco Giants made a trade to add Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, sending Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash to the Seattle Mariners

san francisco giantsWith the aim of strengthening their starting pitching staff, they acquired this Friday, through a change with seattle marinersto the winner of Cy Young Award, Robbie Ray,

According to the official MLB.com portal, to obtain Ray’s services, the Giants sent the outfielder to the Mariners mitch haniger and the right pitcher Anthony DeSclafaniwith cash.

Robbie Ray had his best season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, when he won the American League Cy Young Award. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Ray will return to the field this year after surgery on his pitching elbow, known as Tommy John surgery, limited him to just one appearance on the field last season.

The 31-year-old left-hander had his best season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, when he won the American League Cy Young Award, finished with a 13-7 record, led the circuit in earned run percentage (2.84). , innings pitched (193.1) and strikeouts (248).

Haniger returns to Seattle, familiar territory where he has played five of the six seasons in which he has appeared in the Major Leagues.

With Haniger, who hit just .209 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 61 games with the Giants last season, the Mariners are betting he can rediscover the power of his bat and his Can contribute by adding long-shot hits to the lineup, like he did in 2021, when he hit 39 home runs.

With the departures of Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez and Dominican Teoscar Hernandez, who are in free agency, the Mariners will need Haniger to hit the ball hard.

For his part, DeSclafani went 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 19 games for the Giants last season, 18 of which were as a starter.