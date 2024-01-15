Goal by Brandon Vazquez in Monterrey vs. Pumas on matchday 10 in Liga MX’s Clausura 2024

brandon vazquez scored again in Completion 2024 with striped during the game day 10 between monterres vs pumas From the BBVA Stadium in Sultana del Norte to start a winning season in favor of their fans and remain the only undefeated team in the competition after ten dates played in Mexico.

The striker overtook La Pandilla, who overtook his rival and thus managed to remain at the top of the general table. Liga MX Liguilla facing. With the win, they reached 22 points in the Mexican soccer Liguilla regular season so far after six wins, four draws and zero losses.

Monterrey vs. Pumas: goal by Brandon Vazquez

brandon vazquez Ultimately succeeded in opening the score in favor of monterres vs pumas With a brilliant performance against Lisandro Magellan’s attempted block which ended in the back of the net in the 52nd minute after successive attempts at the opposition goal.

Monterrey vs Pumas result and summary | Video

Monterey returned to the general leadership of Liga MX And remained undefeated despite tremendous reviews cougar at the party of day 10 of Completion 2024, brandon vazquez Sergio Canales opened the scoring for Rayados and Gerardo Arteaga sealed the win for La Pandilla. Now, they will play the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Cincinnati FC on tour and then they will play in the league against Mazatlán at home.