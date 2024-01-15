Granny: Chapter Two Download Free Full PC Game (v1.1.7)

Let us tell you the story of the scariest non-living beings: these loving cupids are not just any king or queen, but a grandmother and grandfather. This non-living couple is an example of dark romance. You can also be part of this story, but as its prey. Play the famous sequel to Granny, the only Granny: Chapter Two. Gamers went crazy for the previous sequel; This survival game has haunted millions of players around the world. If you dared to face the creepy grandmother, you can also try her lover. Let’s move to grandma’s new house and confront grandpa too. But do you dare to face this challenge?

Granny: Chapter Two Game Download for PC

Name Granny: Chapter Two Initial release date September 6, 2019 Platforms Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Developer DVapps AB Editor DVapps AB Gender Adventure game, Puzzle game, Action game, Indie game, Adventure Series DVloper’s grandmother Category PC Games >Puzzle, Action, Adventure

About Grandma: Chapter Two

Run, run, as fast as you can; But keep your voice down, walls have ears too. A small sound can destroy you. This horror begins in a dark, dank room; You wake up in a room like this without any idea. Players have to escape this danger alive, but do you think the game developer will let you go so easily? DVloper has done everything he can to heat up the ground and increase the challenges in Granny: Chapter Two.

This latest sequel was released on December 30, 2019 and published by the same organization. Immediately after its release, players enjoyed the new plot and challenges. You must flee and save your life from the place, which has no signs of hope. This time, grandma and grandpa will chase you. Save yourself from their evil hands and discover the key. Keep your eyes and ears open, that’s the only mantra for playing Granny: Chapter Two.

How to play Granny: Chapter Two?

Players will be trapped in a house being chased by Granny: Chapter Two. This time not only grandma but also grandpa will try to catch you; They can appear from anywhere. The player must use the function keys to navigate from one place to another. There are two ways to escape this trap: one is the front door, which has been locked, and the other is the dirty old sewer.

Players must find the key to escape from the main door and the sewer – the old ship is the only hope. You should be able to start it before you get caught. Watch out for the little creatures adored by the scary couple wandering around the house. Any loud footsteps or sound of a broken door can notify them of your presence. Go to any measure but remain silent. Hide under the bed or behind the closet and guard the bear traps to survive the night.

Features of Granny: Chapter Two

The time to prove your bravery begins here. Granny: Chapter Two will put you through different challenges that are inevitable. This game also has amazing features to surprise you; These are mentioned below:

Different levels

Granny: Chapter Two has five different levels of gameplay for players: Extreme, Hard, Normal, Easy, and Practice. The player can start from the beginner level and test his gaming skills at the beginning. Later you can try the other level of challenges.

Time limits

Granny: Chapter two won’t last long. Players will have 5 days on their hands. You must escape the house anyway within these five days or you will know what will happen to your character.

Audio effects

Granny: Chapter Two features dark and scary sounds. This audio effect can increase the terror; Players who love adventure and horror games, this platform will entertain you to the fullest.

The visual effects

Granny: Chapter Two is a third-person game. You will be able to navigate from one place to another, but above all 3D graphics play a fundamental role. The scenes are finely crafted to give players an amazing experience.

Granny: Chapter Two can give you real chills. The only thing you can do is stay silent and run away. This game is nothing less than a horror movie. With amazing features and latest updates, Granny: Chapter Two has become more entertaining. Your adventure begins in the house and can end here too, if you don’t play it right. So be careful and escape as fast as you can.

How to Download Granny: Chapter Two Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click Download Granny: Chapter Two PC Button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Granny: Chapter Two for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Granny: Chapter Two – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7,8,10

Processor: Intel CoreTM i5 750

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Sapphire Radeon HD 5770 1GB

Storage: 870 MB available space

Additional Notes: With these requirements, it is recommended to play the game on low quality settings.

Frequent questions

Can I play Granny: Chapter Two on Android devices? Yes, androids can support this game.

What is the appropriate age for this game? 16+ is required for Granny: Chapter Two.

Can I play with my friends? No, multiplayer is not supported.

