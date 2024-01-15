Hacker.exe PC Game Download Full Version (v2.8.3)

Hacker.exe is an excellent horror game that revolves around the concept of a hacker. It is a very twisted game full of horror and terror that only players who put themselves in the shoes of the hacker can understand.

The game has a defense strategy and puzzles that the player must solve to pass multiple levels in the game. This game is based on the player playing the role of a hacker who keeps an eye on all kinds of suspicious activities on the Internet.

Hacker game download for PC

Name hacker Initial release date Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS Developer Editor LinkUp Games, LUG (LinkUp Games) Modification single player Genders Indie game, Action game, Casual game, Adventure, Simulation, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

About the game

The player who plays as a hacker has to protect himself from ENT organizations; The role of this organization is to protect the Internet from all types of dangerous activities of hackers as well as any type of viruses trapped in the computer.

The organization voluntarily gets involved to protect the Internet and also catches hackers who make illegal use of the Internet, so the organization has a very difficult job of keeping its eyes on the player at all costs.

How to play

Hackers have a very complicated life as they have to be careful with their activities on the Internet and also have to protect themselves and their identity from NCD organizations. To protect themselves, the game provides some benefits to the player, such as jump scares and some intense puzzles and mysteries that players must solve to cross the game’s barriers. There is some interactive hacker mechanism available in the game which the player has to follow to win the game.

Game Features

There are some wonderful features in the game which are listed below:

Excellent graphics and background music.

This game has background music and exciting graphics that keep the player on the edge of their seats as the hacker must be extremely cautious with their activities to win the game.

Full of mysteries and riddles.

This game is full of mystery and puzzles that the player must solve as they are the gateway in each level that players must overcome to succeed in the game. The game’s puzzles are extremely difficult to solve for the player, who thrives on new age technology.

This game will improve the player’s thinking ability and alertness as they have to be very cunning and careful to escape from the NCD organization. The puzzles given to the player in the game must be solved secretly to win successive levels of the game.

A new age technology game.

This game is based on new age technology that allows the player to use the hacking tricks and techniques of hackers shown in the test game to hack the internet and also be aware of all the security checks placed on them. they impose.

Hacker.exe is a great hacker game for people who love computers and hacking as it is a new technology era game. This game is specially designed for young people who are more into computers and hacking. After the World Wide Whipe Out, people are very interested in the Internet, so this allows all the players to show their hacking talents to win this game.

How to Download Hacker PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download PC Hacker button

: Click on the Download PC Hacker button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Hacker PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Hacker: minimum system requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel or AMD dual-core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: (integrated): Intel HD Graphics or AMD (formerly ATI) Radeon HD Graphics (discrete): Nvidia GeForce 9600 GT or AMD Radeon HD 2400

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 80 MB available space

Sound card: Any

Additional Notes: 4 GB RAM

Hacker: recommended system requirement

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel i7

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD (formerly ATI) Radeon HD Graphics (discrete): Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (or better) or AMD Radeon HD 7600 (or better)

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 80 MB available space

Sound card: Any

Additional Notes: 8 GB Ram

Frequent questions

Who is the developer of this game? Link-up Games are the developers of this game.

What year was this game released? The game was released in 2018.

What is the genre of this game? The genre of this game is horror, action and adventure.

