Happy day: 6 foods to achieve it

He international day of happiness was founded on 20th March every year By United Nations General AssemblyWith the aim of recognizing the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal aspirations of human beings.

Happiness is according to medical experts Linked to release of endorphins, serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters associated with brain health, one being Feeling of physical, emotional and spiritual well-being Which, once found, provides a lasting feeling of happiness.

Although happiness is subjective and depends on individual realities, it has been shown that finding a purpose helps to achieve this state, as it arises from living the life one chooses. Furthermore, science indicates that Nutritious food also brings happinessSince physical health status is largely determined by diet.

In this sense, we find some foods that can affect our mood, Promote the production of substances such as dopamine and serotoninWhich maintain our mood and feeling of energy:

1. Dark green vegetables: These types of vegetables, such as cabbage or romaine lettuce and spinach, contain high amounts of minerals such as magnesium, which acts on the nervous system, helping to prevent fatigue and exhaustion and support the normal functioning of the nervous system.

2. nuts or flax seeds: They are a rich source of vitamin B and zinc, nutrients that can help combat fatigue and exhaustion, and contribute to normal cognitive function. In addition, the seeds contain a large percentage of essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6. Their nutrients contain precursors to DHA, which helps maintain normal brain functioning.

3. Whole grains: Including grains like quinoa, amaranth, barley and whole wheat helps maintain mood, as the complex carbohydrates found in whole grains stabilize levels of serotonin, a hormone that promotes feelings of calmness and relaxation. produces.

4. Avocado: It contains essential fatty acids and B vitamins, which contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.

5. Jamun: Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries contain high levels of antioxidants like anthocyanins, which may protect your cells from free radical damage.

6. dark chocolate: Eating this type of chocolate is linked to the production of serotonin, due to the fact that it contains an amino acid called tryptophan. This hormone is responsible for creating a state of stability and peace.

He Physical exercise It also plays an important role in the pursuit of happiness increase blood flow to the brain And stimulate dopamine productionHelps us feel better emotionally.

And finally, Dr. David Haber, nutritionist and president of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, recommends taking the time pleasant activities that let you relax Like painting, reading or spending time with loved ones, as it can not only have a positive effect on blood pressure but also clear the mind, thereby maintaining happiness for a longer period of time.