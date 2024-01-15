Health Alert: Quaker Oats Granola Bars Recalled Due to Potential Salmonella Risk

More than 27 Quaker Oats cereal, bars and additional snack products are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Quaker Company notified the United States Department of Food on January 11 that it expanded the recall of products due to possible contamination, which was initially planned for December 15.

Products recalled due to possible contamination:

Granola Bar: Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Strawberry, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Strawberry Apple Variety Pack, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Strawberry Flavored Yogurt, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Flavored Blueberry & Yogurt Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Granola Bars.

cereal bars: Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berry Cereal Bar, Cap’n Crunch Treats Bar Variety Pack, Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bars and Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars.

Cereal: Quaker Chewy Granola Chocolate Strawberry Breakfast Cereal Variety Pack, Quaker Chewy Granola Chocolate Breakfast Cereal, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry, Quaker Cinnamon Oatmeal Squares, Quaker Brown Sugar Oatmeal Squares, Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey & Nuts, Captain Crunch Oops! All Berry Cereal, Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal, Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal, and Gamesa Marias Cereal.

Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal, Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal, Captain Crunch Oops! And instant oatmeal with all the berries.

Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars: Gatorade protein bar and chocolate peanut butter.

Snack Mix: MMunchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)

Effect of Salmonella on the body

Salmonella contamination causes serious infections, and can even be fatal if not treated in time.

Groups vulnerable to the effects of Salmonella include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

While healthy people may have the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and stomach pain.

The products listed below are sold in the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and throw them away. Besides,

Those interested in more information about the case can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9am to 4:30pm CST, Monday through Friday) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit the brand’s official website www.QuakerRecallUSA Can go to .com. External links disclaimer.

