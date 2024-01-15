Hello Neighbor Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.4)

The Russian video game developer company Dynamic Pixel launched one of its best developments, titled Hello Neighbor. The game came out in 2017, for various platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. A sequel to the game is currently in development and is scheduled for release in 2021.

Hello Neighbor game download for PC

Name Hello neighbor Initial release date December 8, 2017 Series Hello neighbor Editor TinyBuild games, Gearbox software Platforms Android, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Linux Designer Nikita Kolesnikov Developers Dynamic pixels Category PC Games >Survival

The game uses artificial intelligence to influence the behavior of the game’s clever neighbors. That’s what makes the game interesting. Players’ goal is to sneak into the basement of their neighbor’s house, escape traps set by the AI, and avoid getting caught. Read more about his intriguing game below.

What is Hello Neighbor about?

Hello Neighbor is a horror and stealth video game in which players must sneak into their neighbor’s house and discover secrets that seem to be hidden in the basement. The game aims to discover what horrible secrets the neighbors are hiding. Neighbors are mostly advanced AI that keeps learning continuously. They can even replicate a player’s movements, chase them, capture them and all that.

Players have to apply their brains and enter their neighbors’ basement, without anyone catching them. That’s the fun part of the game. Plus, it’s fun to solve mysteries, which would help players gather the items needed to unlock the basement. Players are afraid of being caught at every step. Even if they try to sneak into the basement, the cameras might catch them! Trying to escape? Advanced AI will chase you.

Players can choose multiple routes to secretly enter the neighbor’s basement, hiding from the eyes of advanced AI. Different traps, trials and tribulations will be waiting for you each time. If you get caught, the AI ​​will remember your previous body movements to track you next time. Therefore, players must change their strategies so as not to get trapped during the game.

The developers have incorporated advanced AI in this game. They can capture all your information, follow your movements, actions, decisions, etc. Analyzing all that, the AI ​​comes with plans, strategies and counter plans, trying to catch you in the process. The more you fail and try again, the more aware the AI ​​becomes of your movements. Thanks to the interesting introduction of AI, the game is refreshing at all times.

How to play

In Hello Neighbor, players encounter certain neighbors who behave paranoidly and seem to keep many secrets in the basement of the house. Players have to enter the basement and discover the secrets of their neighbor’s house. Additionally, players must solve some puzzles to collect the items needed to unlock the basement and enter it.

As players begin to move around the neighbor’s house, they must be careful not to get caught by other neighbors’. Otherwise, they would be chased and captured if they fail to escape the chase. Players can prevent neighbors from chasing them by throwing objects in order to knock them down. In case a player is caught, he will be sent to his own house and will have to start the game again. In that case all points are lost.

Next time, players are supposed to be more careful because the neighbors already have an idea of ​​the player’s navigation in the previous round. Players get a friendly neighbor mode, which can be activated. In that mode, neighbors will not set traps to trap players or chase them aggressively.

Hola Vecino is segmented into 4 parts, made up of 3 acts and a final act. The game is played from a first-person narrative. Players can keep a maximum of four items in inventory space. However, the elements have to be different.

Features of Hello Neighbor

Dynamic Pixels is a team of world-renowned and world-class game developers who are extremely skilled in developing games, aimed at boys and girls. Over time, they have developed games of various genres. They like to experiment with different scenarios and create better and better games. Hello Neighbor is one of those interesting and engaging video games developed for children. Below are some of the features of Hello Neighbor.

Throughout the game, the AI ​​improves and attempts to ambush the player. Explore the location, notice the movements of the players, and sometimes even replicate the movements of their bodies. Players often disrupt the normal routine of the AI ​​in the game. He sleeps, eats, cooks and sometimes goes to the forest. The AI ​​uses the same objects, accessories and patterns adopted by the player, also for the same purposes. For example, if a player uses a fire extinguisher in the game, the AI ​​will do the same.

​

The game features an open world setting. Players can explore Raven Streams. The game does not place restrictions on wandering through its areas. Players can go to any corner of the stage. If a player tries to break into an AI’s house, the AI ​​protects his house. Each player has a different story in the game. The narrative is extremely engaging and gets better. The game is different for each player because each player can take a different approach to the game. The world of Raven Brooks changes based on the players’ actions.

Players can solve countless puzzles. They have to collect various features, items, master skills, etc., and find creative solutions to solve the puzzles. The game offers several in-game activities that players can participate in.

Hello Neighbor, a stealth survival horror video game consisting of 3 acts and an ending, is an impressive video game for children, special for its adoption of artificial intelligence mechanism. Players aim to intrude into the basement of a particular neighboring house and reveal the secrets of the area. The game offers a lot of fun and excitement. It also has a lot of content to try. Overall, it is a worthy game, which will refresh your mind and entertain you completely. The art style is polished as are its graphics and soundtrack.

Click on the Download Hello Neighbor PC button

Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Download and install the file and then you can install the game

With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

After completing the installation, you can enjoy Hello Neighbor PC for free

Hello neighbor: minimum system requirement

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: i5 and above

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 770 and above

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound Card: Stereo. Play with good stereo.

Hello neighbor: recommended system requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-core 3.5 GHz / AMD FX-9370

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 2 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Hello Neighbor, is it free? Dynamic Pixels has released its latest release, Hello Neighbor, for free on the epic games store. The latest installment is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Can you play online in Hello Neighbor? Yes, Hello Neighbor can be played online. If you have a premium Nintendo Switch membership, you can access multiple versions of Hello Neighbor online.

Hello neighbor is it on ps5? Yes, Dynamic Pixels’ latest stealth horror video game can be played on PS5, as long as the device’s software is updated to the latest version. However, some of the features that are available on PS4 may not be available on PS5.

