Hitman 2 PC Game Download Full Version Free

Developed by IO Interactive, Hitman 2 is the second sequel to the World of Assassination Trilogy released in 2016. It is also the seventh installment in the Hitman series. Marketed by Warner Bros, the game was released on November 13, 2018 for multiple consoles such as PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox, and Stadia. Shortly after its release, the game saw commercial success around the world. Players have loved this game more than the original Hitman video game.

Considering its positive developments and improvements over its predecessor, Hitman 2 has received praise from renowned critics. Analyzing player interest in the Hitman series and considering the love that Hitman 2 has received, the developers are set to release the third sequel, Hitman 3 for Xbox series X, Windows, PlayStation and Stadia in January 2021.

Hitman 2 game download for PC

Name Sicario 2 Initial release date November 9, 2018 Series Hitman Editor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Genders Stealth game, Action game. Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Developers Interactive IoT Category PC Games > Action

What is Hitman 2 about?

Belonging to the action genre, Hitman 2 incorporates some changes that have differentiated it from its predecessor. 6 new environments can be found, allowing players to explore new killing machinery. The plot is made up of multiple subplots, each of which leads to the perfect combination of all the plots over time.

These plots can be studied and explored individually. The main plot may seem global at first, although once players complete the entire game, the plot seems simple and uncomplicated. Much of the story is perfectly timed and depicts real-world conditions in some places, such as Middle East conflicts, military corporations, and artificial intelligence. Players can eavesdrop on conversations between non-playable characters in the game.

How to play

As we already mentioned, Hitman 2 is an action, adventure and stealth video game. The plot continues to follow the previous sequel, making necessary changes in certain places. Agent 47 is the main character, which players control. He is a hitman who takes orders from the international contract agency. The game is played from the third-person narrative, as you explore various regions of the world to eliminate highly notorious criminal targets.

Agent 47 has been given additional powers and abilities in Hitman 2. He can now hide in bushes and grass, blend in with the local masses, use mirrors to track his targets around corners, and even carry a briefcase containing weapons and other things. . Few other changes can be recognized instantly while others take time to be recognized. However, every small change made to GamePlay and UI is positive.

Hitman 2 consists of 8 missions, set in different locations and with different characteristics. The various locations (in order of appearance) are Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, a racetrack in Miami, the fictional land of Santa Fortuna in Columbia, the slums of Dharavi in ​​Mumbai, the imaginative suburb of Vermont, the island of Sgail in the North Atlantic. , the Milton-Fitzpatrick Bank region in New York City, and finally, a refuge island resort in the Maldives.

Hitman 2 has introduced violent and shocking devices that can knock an NPC unconscious. The game sees the reintroduction of the briefcase, previously used by Agent 47 in Hitman. The briefcase allows the player to carry necessary equipment and weapons, such as sniper rifles, in public, arousing their curiosity and suspicion. Shortly after the announcement of Hitman 2, the developers released a cooperative multiplayer mode called Sniper Assassin. It was available to players who pre-ordered Hitman 2.

In multiplayer mode, players are tasked with killing criminal targets using a sniper rifle in a given time. In addition to playing as Agent 47, players can take on the role of ICA agents Stone and Knight. These two are immensely powerful and skilled characters who have access to rare ammo types. However, the developers intend to remove this online cooperative multiplayer mode from Hitman 2, any time before the release of Hitman 3. Unfortunately, Ghost Mode: Hitman 2’s offline multiplayer mode has already been removed on 31 August 2020.

Unlike Hitman, Hitman 2 has incorporated time-based elusive target missions. British actor Sean Bean has been played in the first elusive target of Hitman 2. Players who have downloaded all Hitman 2 chapters since the first Hitman can play it using the approved Hitman 2 engine. In addition, the game also features additional improvements in its gameplay, character development, visual and audio aspects.

Hitman 2 Features

As we already said, Hitman 2 has continued the story of its predecessors, while making the necessary changes. Now you can see climbs, elusive targets, challenges, contracts, an assassin sniper mode and a newly designed multiplayer mode, in which two players are tasked with killing 4 targets before their enemies. We have included the most important features of Hitman 2:

Hitman 2 offers 6 new missions to players. The game is not episodic like its predecessor. The game features large, detailed and compact maps, huge urban expanses, etc. which are played on the screen multiple times to allow players to complete their task easily and earn capital by taking advantage of every opportunity.

The first cooperative mode is introduced

Hitman 2’s sniper mission has introduced a new cooperative mode. In this mode, players can team up with other players and together they can take down their targets, the bodyguards, quickly and easily.

Players can plan their assassinations according to their wishes. They have the freedom to perform their tasks the way they want. Hitman 2 provides every opportunity to improvise your plans and complete your missions through a sequence of violent and deadly events. Using a variety of tools and weapons, and applying defined tactics in disguise, players can take down their targets in spectacular ways.

Exotic fictional locations

Incorporating a host of new, immersive locations, Hitman 2 is deadlier, better, and bigger. Players can now travel to all corners of the world, enjoy exotic locations and enjoy completing their missions. One can find sun-drenched lands, dense rainforests, all healthy and breathable environments that offer countless paths to explore and interact with.

Download the game and travel to stunning fictional lands around the world. Follow your goals, complete your tasks, and enjoy unlocking new features and powers! Enjoy the powers of the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. With Hitman 2, Agent 47 can enjoy new ways to play, new features to use, new modes to try, and all that. Are you ready to experience the best spy thriller? Prepare to kill your targets and reveal the truth about Agent 47 in the process.

Hitman 2 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit operating system

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Sicario 2 – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

OS: OS Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 (8.1) 64-bit or Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Frequent questions

What are the different platforms on which Hitman 2 can be played? IO Interactive has released the second sequel of the Hitman series, Hitman 2 on multiple consoles like Playstation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, etc. The game can also be accessed through stadiums.

When was the game released? The game was released two years ago on November 13, 2018.

What are the different genres to which the game belongs? Hitman 2 covers various genres such as stealth, violence, action and adventure.

Does the game have single player and multiplayer? Yes, mainly Hitman had the single player mode. However, the developers have put more emphasis on better developing Hitman 2’s multiplayer.

