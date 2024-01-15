Hitman 2: Silent Assassin PC Game Full Version Free Download (v1.01)

It’s time to immerse yourself in the world of crimes. Fight the darkness and try to bring some justice to the world by killing the most wanted criminals of all time. Is this game nothing less than a high-fidelity action movie? If you loved watching Hollywood movies and wanted an adventurous life like that of heroes; Hitman 2: Silent Assassin can fulfill your wildest dreams. This is not an ordinary game, but Hitman is one of the famous games that rules the world immediately after its release. The second sequel will give you total entertainment and will prove its legacy once again in front of the entire world.

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin game download for PC

About Hitman 2: Silent Killer

IO Interactive has developed this top-notch action game, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin. It was released on October 11, 2002 and was published by Eidos Interactive. The second sequel is like Hitman, but the goal of the game remains the same: players must eliminate targets. You will be sent on a mission to deal with the hi-fi underworld case because your character was a known murderer. Your codename 47 will be the only identity.

Aren’t you excited to know more about the game? Well, it all starts in the church, when your character was forced to give up everything to save Vittorio. 47 had to return to the old boss and look for another mission. Can you be a part of this tragedy and help 47 with the mission? It all depends on your playing skills, so play well and do justice to 47.

How to play Hitman 2: Silent Assassin?

This game is mission based. Players can easily switch from third-person to first-person perspective. It is completely up to the participants how they want to kill their targets. Firstly, your character will be assigned one or more targets in each mission to assassinate. To locate the antagonist, this game may require players to travel from one location to another; It can also be the most remote area. How the mission ends is completely up to you. Instead of fighting and choosing the ruthless path, you can simply use your logic and kill the enemies skillfully.

You can add poison to their drink or simply set a trap. Keep your eyes open and avoid the guards, once they suspect you you will have to deal with hundreds of them. Each player will receive status based on their performance at the end of each mission.

Features of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

Whoever enjoyed Hitman, it’s time to recover the memories and have fun again with Hitman 2: Silent Assassin. This time the developer introduced new features and plots. So, let’s take a look at them:

exotic atmosphere

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin will deliver an animated experience with 3D visuals. It will give you chills once the mission starts, the sound effects are great and can increase the excitement of the player. This game has its original soundtrack: the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

Multiple locations

Your job role requires courage and hardship. You will have to travel from one place to another in search of criminals. Experience the vibes of Petersburg, Japan, Malaysia, India and all that. This feature allows you to explore each part.

cool weapons

Fighting wanted criminals is not easy at all, but don’t underestimate 47. You can easily access world-class weapons such as armor-piercing sniper rifles, bombs, chloroforms, and piston darts. Attack your enemies with your fighting skills and weapons.

Awesome plot

Visit the dark side of the world together with your character and be part of this exciting store. The situation can change at any time; You will be dealing with the corrupt world and experience cruelty.

Once you immerse yourself in the world of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, there is no way back. Understand the depth of the game’s plot and play with your heart; After all, 47 never strays from his values ​​and standards. There will be multiple obstacles, but the most important thing is how you face them.

How to Download Hitman 2: Instructions for PC Silent Assassin

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin – Minimum System Requirements

Memory: 4GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 510

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File size: Unknown

OS: Unknown

Frequent questions

How much space is required for this game? Hitman 2: Silent Assassin requires 1 GB of space.

What is the right age to play Hitman 2: Silent Assassin? Players must be 16 years or older.

Can I play with my friends? No, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin can be played by individual players.

