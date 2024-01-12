Honduran football player immigrates to the United States!

2024-01-12

Life in Honduras is usually very complicated economically, so many people pack suitcases every day and decide to immigrate there with great enthusiasm. usaA situation that even professional football players cannot escape from.

in the matter of Allen ,pilin, Carcamo This is a clear example of the fact that leaving the country can be the solution to many of your problems. The player had tried this some time ago, but in 2024 he set out on a path from which he would not have to return.

Ten They learned that the central defender, who was from Potros de Olancho, was moving towards the “American dream” before the start of the Clausura tournament. They only waited to finish the previous championship before starting their thorny campaign. ‘El Pilin’ was unregistered by the Olancho team for the upcoming tournament thus marking their sixth defeat in the first tournament of the year. The 32-year-old defender played 11 games in the last Apertura where they reached the playoffs.

This is your second attempt

During the debut tournament (Apertura 2022) colts In first class, Professor Humberto Rivera receives news that one of his pillar players has left the country to leave “Wet”; It was from ‘Pilin’ Carcamo himself. “He told me in person after a game against UPenn that he intended to visit, but I did not attach any importance to it because I thought it was a joke and it was not the time to go. But the next day he did not turn up for training and the players commented that he was gone. We started writing to him on WhatsApp and he told me,” said DT. Olancho FC To Ten In November 2022.

