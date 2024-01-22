Houston World Series champion bid goodbye

Colin McHughformer pitcher of Houston Astrosretired from major League Baseball With an emotional message from her Instagram account. The player thanked and left a very candid text about his perspective on the game and his value to the organizations he participated in over the years.

The hardest moment for any athlete is to be able to say “this is where it all came from.” They are decisions that are taken by analyzing the situation in your family environment or your friend circle. On this occasion it was up to Colin McHughGreat Pitcher Champion of the 2017 World Series Houston Astros, The lines he captioned in his publication highlight some very powerful words, causing his former teammates to leave him encouraging messages.

Former Houston Astros pitcher retires from MLB

A few hours ago, through a publication on his Instagram social network profile (@cmhugh) It was decided to hang him on spikes. “I was never the best player on any team I played on. This includes my seventh-grade church league team, on which I played catcher. Never travel with equipment. I went to a small private high school (Providence Christian Academy) and a college (Berry College).,

He also mentioned about being selected in the draft so far. New York Mets It was not for merit, but to help whoever was his coach. “It was probably thanks to my college coach. I launched 90 MPH. I assumed I would never get out of Double-A (MiLB)., He concluded the lesson by thanking the teams that gave him the opportunity to show what he could do, and that now that he is retired he will always be present at the matches.

atlanta braves He declined the club’s six million dollar option in November 2023, prompting his decision not to continue as a professional player.

between their 11 seasons mlbIn 2014, he finished fourth for the Rookie of the Year award. In 2015 he won 19 games, received votes for the American League Cy Young Award, and was champion of the 2017 World Series. Houston Astros,

He began his career with the New York Mets, then with the Colorado Rockies, Houston AstrosTampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.