How can you identify if a call is spam or fraud?

Since its creation and popularization, cell phone They have completely changed people’s lives, opening up the possibility of being connected to the rest of the world anytime and anywhere.

However, like any other invention, inconveniences and tiresome situations have arisen, such as spam calls or Danger,

Hundreds of service companies or scammers call every available number every day to inquire about time availability, sell plans and subscriptions, or get money from people.

This is why many people have decided to stop answering unknown numbers, but this can sometimes represent a loss of opportunities.

Fortunately, phones that run on the operating system Android They have some features specifically designed to protect their users from these types of unwanted calls: Caller ID and Spam Call Filter.

The first option works thanks to the Google My Business platform, to which many companies are affiliated. It is activated automatically and provides users with anonymous number information if it is a company with data registered on the platform, such as, for example, a telephone company.

Spam call filters, on the other hand, must be activated by users, and as its name suggests, promises to block spam calls. These calls will then appear in the history with the qualifier ‘spam’ next to them. It is activated as follows:

Open the ‘Phone’ app.

Tap on ‘More options’ represented by three vertical dots.

Go to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Caller ID & Spam’.

Check that the ‘View Caller ID’ option is active.

Activate ‘Filter Spam Calls’.

This will cool down all those numbers Google Detect as spam. If you receive a call that is not recognized by the server, you can report that number as spam and block your future calls.

Although the phone Manzana They don’t have this option, there is an application called Truecaller, which acts as a kind of support network to identify numbers.

In this, users name the received call (for example: ‘Spam – Telephone Company’), and the application shows its users on the screen, when they receive a call from the same number, the reported name and the reported date. Number.

users of iPhone You can activate Caller ID with Truecaller from Settings, Phone, Caller ID & Blocking, Truecaller. Of course, you have to install the application first.