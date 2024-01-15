How to make Pineapple Smoothie with Celery, this drink will help you lose weight

Many of us resolve New Year quite seriously and that is why in the second month of the year, we are already observing the time Diet And maybe also looking at options drink Which can help us a lot in this process, thanks to the fiber or minerals it contains.

one such case Pineapple Smoothie with Celery a combination is rich fiberwhich can not only help us start the day but also improve our digestion and even reduce weight. So it is appropriate to give some space between drink What do you prepare for in the morning?

related news

Pineapple is one of them favorite fruit of nutritionist And one of the most recommended when you want reduce weight. Especially because it involves bromelain, who is responsible for destroying The same protein as pepsin, an enzyme that is part of gastric juice. there’s a lot more to this fiber which can help regulate intestinal transit And reduces abdominal swelling.

Benefits of celery for weight loss

He Celery For its part, it is a low calorie vegetable Which we can include in our diet to lose weight. It is rich in dietary fiber, which helps in improving digestionTo keep our body hydrated and reduce Swelling, They can help maintain a healthy digestive system and prevent problems constipation,

related news

Now that you know everything about these two Eat and what are they good for reduce weight, Maybe you should get to work!