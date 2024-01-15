I Am Fish Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.1.8)

The fish is the most common pet and can be found in every house. It looks sweet and very warm, those little creatures, with shiny scales, can keep anyone glued to the fish tank. Children especially love having a fish as a pet. Not much, just a small bowl full of water; That’s all you need for this beauty. Do you remember one of those movies that was related to the life of fish? This movie is none other than ‘Finding Nemo’; This movie has been a box office success. The film was about little Nemo and his father. How Nemo gets lost and ends up in a fish tank and how his father would rescue him.

I’m a Fish game download for PC

Name I am a fish Initial release date March 2021 Series I am from Bossa Studios Editors Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Genders Action game, Adventure game. Developer Bossa Studios Category PC Games >Adventure

You may have a minnow right behind you right now. But do you think you can take him on the adventure? Well, recently a new adventure game has been launched in the gaming market. This fabulous game has been called ‘I Am Fish’. Here I present to you the virtual fish that will take you on a fabulous journey.

What is I’m a Fish?

I Am Fish is an action-packed, physics-based game. This game has a very catchy story; I Am Fish features four main characters. The story is about four fish, who were very friends. One unfortunate day, they are captured by a fisherman and taken away from the sea. In search of a home, they all begin their journey from an unknown world, with great enthusiasm and courage. To get home, they would swim, jump, fly and take the riskiest route.

This story is about true friendship and bravery, you can also be part of this story. This fabulous fish game was developed by Bossa Studios and published by Curve Digital. On September 16, 2021; I Am Fish was released. The game has caught the attention of many players around the world.

How to play I’m a Fish?

Be part of this journey of freedom. Get ready to escape the fish tank and hit the busy streets of Barnardshire. It is a physics-based game; You will have to move accordingly to avoid obstacles. You will play the role of a tiny and cute little fish and help him achieve his goal. It may seem very simple, but this game is a nightmare. Problems can arise from anywhere, it is necessary to move and overcome constant obstacles. Any wrong move can crush your little friend.

I Am Fish has four fish as main characters; the puffer fish, the piranha, the flying fish and a gold fish. You will be in a glass sphere. You have to go down the stairs, jump off the shelves, jump out of the windows, roll down a busy street. There must be giant waves of obstacles waiting for you. But it’s fun to be a part of this journey. After all, you will meet your friends. You can also pilot a flying fish to reach your destination. This way you need to progress more in I Am Fish, the challenges will increase as the levels of the game progress.

Features of Soy Pez

I Am Fish is a unique game and has an engaging plot. Players love the escape journey and amazing features of this game. The features of this game are the following:

Pufferfish, goldfish, piranha and flying fish have very different characteristics. The puffer fish is very friendly, while the piranha is very wild and noisy. The goldfish is very brave and cheerful, and the flying fish is a bit aloof. But their friendship unites them.

The development team has done a great job. All scenes are very detailed in this game. The 3D effect will make you feel that everything is a real event. The scenes on screen are well detailed and have very bright colors. So many things will revolve around you and you won’t be able to look away.

Playing I Am Fish is not that easy. You need to save little ‘goldy’ from all the danger. So he can get home. Always keep your eyes open. You can play the free trial and get familiar with the moves. Your skillful moves will help you become famous among players.

You shouldn’t leave any of your friends behind. There will be many obstacles in I Am Fish. Try to cope with the game and meet up with your little friends. The journey is about surviving and returning home.

I Am Fish is a very attractive game. In a short time, it has gained a lot of popularity. Sit back and enjoy the difficult challenges. Once you start playing I Am Fish, you will get used to it and perform better. Earn points and explore the city. Make sure your little goldfish stays alive.

How to Download I Am Fish PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download I Am Fish for PC button

: Click on the Download I Am Fish for PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy I Am Fish PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

I am a fish: minimum system requirement

Operating system: Windows 7 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 (4*3200) or equivalent

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 (4096 VRAM)

Storage: 12 GB available space

I am fish: recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 (8*3400) or equivalent

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super (6144VRAM)

Storage: 12 MB available space

Frequent questions

Does I Am Fish support multiplayer? No, you need to play alone.

Is full controller support available? Yes, I Am Fish supports a full controller.

Can children play Soy Pez? Yes, both children and adults can play this game.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.