IACHR condemns violence in Ecuador and calls on the state to take immediate action against drug attacks

The IACHR condemned the violence in Ecuador and called on the state to take immediate action against drug attacks. (Europa Press)

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression (RELE) strongly condemned the “serious acts of violence”. Ecuador On 8 and 9 January, incidents occurred that led the government to declare an “internal armed conflict”.

You may be interested in: OAS expresses its support for the government of Daniel Noboa after violence escalates in Ecuador

A statement related to this organization said Organization of American States (OAS), IACHR and RELE expressed their solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and called on the State to immediately investigate, judge and punish all incidents.

“The IACHR and RELE recognize the widespread concern generated by these events among the Ecuadorian population, and pledge their commitment to cooperate with the State for the implementation of Inter-American standards in measures adopted to guarantee civilian protection, the rule of law, We reiterate our desire for the safety of journalists,” the text reads.

You may be interested in: Ecuador confirms release of all officials held hostage in seven prisons in the country

The IACHR’s position, which states that it will continue to monitor respect human right In Ecuador, it arises after the country’s President, Daniel NoboaThe state will order “internal armed conflictOn January 9, after months of escalating violence.

“Serious acts of violence” that occurred in Ecuador on 8 and 9 January led the government to declare an “internal armed conflict”. (Europa Press)

This situation has spread throughout the country due to the increase in power of various criminal groupWhose rivalry has resulted in greater results 450 prisoners Murders are being committed continuously since 2020 Massacre In jails.

You may be interested in: Wave of violence in Ecuador: Police release 41 prison officers held by criminals in the country’s prisons

“The IACHR and its Rapporteurship value the importance given by States in the region to recent events in Ecuador. they preach Organization of American States “Continue to pay particular attention to the situation of violence resulting from transnational organized crime and its impacts on democracy, the rule of law and groups in historically vulnerable situations,” the statement indicated.

The cycle of insecurity that plagues prisons has now spread to the streets of Ecuador, making it one of the most violent countries in the world. 45 deliberate killings per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

The Noboa government, which took power for a one-and-a-half year term in November, has described these gangs as terrorist group and military purposes, indicating that 1,753 individuals have been detained since the declaration of “internal armed conflict”.

The IACHR expressed its solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and called on the State to immediately investigate, prosecute and punish all incidents.

In this context, the IACHR urged the OAS to pay particular attention to the dynamics of violence in Ecuador and its impact on democracy, the rule of law and historically vulnerable groups.

Additionally, during the events of January 9, the TC de television channel in Guayaquil was attacked during a live broadcast and its employees were threatened and held against their will. national police Launched a campaign to free the professionals and arrest those responsible.

IACHR He also stressed that the Ecuadorian state must guarantee the safety of journalists so that they can do their work without fear of reprisals.

(with information from EFE)