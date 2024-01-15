Impressive video in which at the age of 46 he runs faster than when he was 22

tom brady He left the courts but continued to make people talk. In the last few hours a video has gone viral in which you can see at 46 Running the 40 yard dash and running faster than a 22 year old, Yes, more than two decades later and having already retired from American football, he did.

This Thursday, the historic quarterback, widely considered the best player in NFL history, He ran the 40-yard dash faster than he ever did when he was 22., Logically, the video went viral and generated all kinds of comments on social networks.





read this also

leonardo schwarz





Tom Brady video that travels the world

Tom Brady retires in February 2023 And now he has passed through one of the main tests of the NFL Combine, a stage where college football athletes showcase their skills to NFL talent scouts in hopes of being selected for one of the 32 teams in the draft, which the league conducts every year. Bar organizes year.

,I am exercisingLet’s take some photos and videos and maybe, maybe we’ll try 40 yards” Brady said in a video posted to his social media, in which he drove to a practice set up to test himself.

Former quarterback who won six championship rings new England Patriots And with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he recreated his participation in the said test as a rookie in 2000, when he recorded 5.28 seconds, one of the slowest times in history, which he improved to 5.12 seconds this Tuesday. But stopped the watch and crossed it.

The record for highest speed in the 40-yard dash is 4.22 seconds set by current receiver of the Champions kansas city chiefsJohn Ross, and is from 2017.





The former quarterback’s incredible reaction to a recent test.

In the video, in which Brady is encouraged by some friends and his personal trainer, the 15-time Pro Bowl selection He wore black sports clothes and white sneakers.

Upon finishing and seeing that he had surpassed the time recorded 24 years earlier, he challenged himself to do it again at the age of 47.

“We did it and we will do it faster next year.”, he pointed. Tom Brady has never been known for his speed. At the NFL Combine 24 years ago he was not one of the most desirable prospects in the league.

He was selected 199th in the sixth round by the New England Patriots as a replacement quarterback, something that changed after his second year in the NFL, when he won the first of seven Super Bowls he won, including He was inducted as a future member of the Hall of Fame.