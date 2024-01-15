In alliance with the University of Arizona, UVM inaugurated a medical degree; Opens opportunities internationally

UVM is part of the World Directory of Medical Schools issued by WHO, which allows graduates to pursue postgraduate studies in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Mexicali.In Mexico, it is projected that the population will increase to more than 120 million inhabitants by 2030. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development declared that the workforce practicing medicine in our country is inadequate to increase life expectancy and address the growing risks of so-called emerging risks, mostly related to unhealthy lifestyles. Against this backdrop, the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM) Mexicali campus has announced the launch of a Medicine degree and a strategic collaboration with the University of Arizona that will positively transform public health education in Mexico.

Recognized as a top 100 educational institution internationally, the University of Arizona will broaden the horizons of those who aspire to become medical professionals and provide them with the opportunity to pursue a degree in public health from a leading American institution in addition to a degree in public health. Medicine. ,

This collaboration will strengthen the academic training of students and open new opportunities in the field of health in Mexico and internationally. Graduates will be able to validate their medical degrees in both Mexico and the United States, which provides a positive economic boost to their careers and significantly increases their job prospects.

With this announcement, the UVM Mexicali campus seeks to promote the training of high-quality health professionals to meet the growing needs of primary care in Mexico and the region. The institution takes up this objective through the implementation of a completely redesigned, innovative and equipped educational program with state-of-the-art technology to provide top class education.

In addition to the Rector of the UVM Campus Mexicali, M.T.R. Vernica Berméndez, VP of Academia, MTRO, led the launch of this initiative along with other officials of the institute. Resin Caraballo; Vice-Rector of Health Sciences, Dr. Alejandro Porras; National Director of Medicine and Dentistry, Dr. Blanca Hernandez; and Regional Director of Campus Operations, Amtro. Angel peas. Justin Dutrum, Vice President for Mexico and Latin America Affairs in International Education, and Dr. Gabriela Valdez, Director of Global Education, from the University of Arizona, attended as guests of honor.

During the programme, a tour of facilities was conducted highlighting the validity and relevance of obtaining a dual degree.

Ral Caraballo, Academic Vice President of UVM and Laureate Mexico – the country’s largest private education group – highlighted the importance of training professionals with a focus on primary care, in response to needs identified internationally by the organization. World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Currently, UVM has 13 campuses that offer dual degrees, with the medical curriculum re-accredited in collaboration with the University of Arizona. Students have the opportunity to take some subjects online and spend the summer in the United States in some cycles, with only a B2 level of English required.

Regarding technology and equipment in the Bachelor of Medicine, UVM has implemented medium and high fidelity simulators in specialized laboratories, such as hospitals, operating rooms and simulated offices, as well as structure and function and skills and abilities laboratories. These resources allow students to work on clinical cases to improve their skills and response abilities, thereby contributing to quality training.

A distinctive element of the educational institution is its focus on bioethics, leading to not conducting experiments on cadavers or animals using technical equipment.visible bodyWhich allows students to work digitally with clinical cases at the level of treatment, execution and its application at all levels of action.

Admits to UVM Medical SchoolsWorld Directory of Medical Schools (WDoMS) of WHO, offers graduates the possibility to develop postgraduate studies in the United States, Canada and Europe

With this strategic collaboration, the University strengthens its commitment to Mexico by training doctors ready to generate a positive impact on the health of the country, and solidifies itself as one of the main private education institutions throughout the country. Is.