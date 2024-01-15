Indie Pogo PC Game Download For Free Full Version (v3.1.3.0 & ALL DLC)

Indie Pogo is a popular platform and fighting game where a total of 2 to 4 players can bounce, bounce, and knock their friends into oblivion. The game allows players to gather their friends to play 2-4 local games or climb the online leaderboard in lively battles. In the game, players will get ready to jump, stomp, and have a good time.

The game was developed and published by Lowe Bros Studios LLC and released on July 10, 2018. Since the release of the Indie Pogo game, it has received very positive reviews. The game is now available to play in English with full interface settings. The game has been directed by Trevor Lowe and programmed under the direction of Chris Atkins. The artist behind Indie Pogo was Tyler Conley and the music was composed by Robbie Dolan.

Pogo Standalone Game Download for PC

Name independent pogo Initial release date July 10, 2018 Platforms Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Developer Lowe Bros. Studios LLC Editor Lowe Bros. Studios LLC Modification multiplayer video game Genders Indie game, Fighting game, Platform game Category PC Games >Fighting

What is the game about?

Indie Pogo is a game played between 2 and 4 players where each character fights in several open arenas with different platforms. Players will try to defeat their opponents in the game by depleting their health. In the game, players will have to jump and roll and try to escape from the players’ movements. Players will also have to keep attacking their opponents simultaneously. Most players love playing Indie Pogo because the battles can be quite intense and fun.

How to Play

Indie Pogo’s gameplay has been designed with the latest possible technology, so it plays quite well. The developers of Indie Pogo have made sure to redesign the gameplay with the latest controls that are quite fun to play. The game’s controls have also been mapped with better technology, so players will also be able to experience feedback when playing with a controller. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the gameplay is unique and fun. The game has also been announced for Nintendo Switch and release dates are yet to be announced.

Game features

The Indie Pogo game has been on the market since 2018 and in recent years has been able to build a strong player base. The game has become very popular among PC gamers due to all the great features available. Here we list some of the best features of Indie Pogo that make the game a must-play for everyone.

Indie Pogo is a game that now comes with a multiplayer mode where players can play with their friends and family and have a good time. The game’s multiplayer mode requires a stable internet connection to function. This Indie Pogo game mode is one of the most played modes out there.

Split-screen player versus player

This is a new game mode in Indie Pogo where players will be able to share a console, split the screen into two parts and play with each other. This mode is fun to play if players have a single device and want to play multiplayer.

The graphics of the game have been designed as a retro style game that will surely make all players feel very fun and nostalgic while playing. The game’s graphics requirements are quite low and it can be easily run with the computer’s built-in graphics card.

Multiple playable characters

The Indie Pogo game comes with a total of 14 playable characters, each with their unique specifications. Players can choose the game character according to their playing style.

Indie Pogo is a game that has been present on the market and multiple DLCs have been released that make it more fun to play. Players are recommended to play Indie Pogo in multiplayer with DLC to get the most out of the game. There are also new characters available in the new DLC of the Indie game Pogo. If you are a fan of 2D retro style games, Indie Pogo is a must-play game for everyone.

Indie Pogo: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X compatible graphics card with 2 GB or more of video RAM

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 150 MB available space

Indie Pogo – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X compatible graphics card with 2 GB or more of video RAM

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 250 MB available space

Frequent questions

Who is the director of the Indie Pogo game? The director of the Indie Pogo game is Trevor Lowe.

Who is the artist behind the Indie game Pogo? The artist behind the Indie Pogo game is Tyler Conley.

What is the engine on which the Indie Pogo game is based? The Indie game Pogo is based on the GameMaker Studio engine.

