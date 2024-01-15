International Happiness Day: 5 habits that promote it

Happiness, one of the objectives of all human beings in the world (pictorial image infobay)

During the last 30 years, Happiness It is no longer a broad concept, which was developed and thought about by the philosophers of ancient Greece. Socrates, plato And Aristotle, with china Confucius, And this BuddhismTo be a subject of study interest to science, among others.

Then again, happiness is essential in human life and that is why there is a memorial day. United Nations Officially announced on March 20 international day of happiness, This date was chosen to recognize the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals in the lives of people around the world.

What can we do in our daily lives to get closer to happiness? Can we change something? With a variety of techniques being developed to help people become more optimistic, live longer, and live better lives, scientifically proven ways to enhance emotional well-being are rapidly increasing. Here, what experts recommend.

martin seligmanis considered the father of positive psychologyThere is a vast history of research on happiness. seligman He was chairman, director of the psychology department at the University of Pennsylvania. American Psychological Association (APA, for its acronym in English), and author of famous books on the subject. What are your recommendations?

As mentioned in Happiness Summit in MiamiIn 2022, the main keys it identifies are to develop skills to learn deal with failure, appreciate the good things in life and farm Human Relations,

For Angelica Mabel Berga TequenDean of the Regional Board of Directors I of Lima and Callao of the Psychological College of Peru, social relations They are fundamental to happiness. He said, “Among the five habits for happiness, we must take into account the social part and especially friends, those people who take us to happy moments, who remind us of pleasant situations and who really inspire us in a positive way.” let’s talk.” Infobay.

A study from the University of Massachusetts showed that more than money or fame, close relationships keep people happy throughout life. Harvard University, Led by a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, robert waldinger Which is considered to be one of the world’s oldest studies on adult life and human happiness.

Along these lines, Waldinger pointed out that the quality of our interpersonal relationships is proportional to our mental and physical health. According to the study, people who They maintained contact with family, friends or partners In a “hot” way (that is, in the area of ​​trust, mutual and tolerance) remained healthier and happier as they grew older.

“Taking care of your body is important, but taking care of your relationships is also a form of self-care. That’s the revelation, I think,” he was able to say. Waldinger in an interview.

find purpose one of two personal project It is also a powerful promoter of happiness. Identifying personal passions, values, and goals and working toward their attainment can provide a sense of direction and satisfaction that contributes to a full, happy life.

“Some habits that can contribute to the happiness issue are all-purpose promote feelings of fullness, That is, all activities that promote this sensation are associated with a greater sense of well-being. In other words, a sense of belonging,” he points out. Infobay Daniel AntarGraduate in Psychology, member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association and author of the book About happiness. from joy to well-being,

He added, “It has great relevance in a world that demands significant levels of separation from us on a daily basis, whether it’s in work, family, intellectual demands, etc., where we often lose this connection with ourselves.” Difference. Doing activities that we enjoy and that make us feel authentic increases happiness levels emotional well-being.

“Today we know – because of the great progress neurobiology– this is the basis of it Attention, If we can show up in the here and now, engrossed in the task at hand, when we go for a walk, go swimming, water our garden, we will be meditating and playing at the same time, whatever that activity is. Even if it seems trivial. To us, it means we are realizing and recognizing ourselves,” he said.

for its part, burga tekven Refers to music. Some studies show that music has positive effects on the brain, leading to happiness. “One of our habits should be to listen to music as soon as we wake up in the morning. Infectious, happy music, with lyrics that we should learn because singing and smiling will create momentum for us, the expert said.

recently meta-analysis coordinated by Kara Palmerresearcher in Montana State Universityshed light on what the quality of Dream It has a direct impact on the emotional state of individuals.

This study has been published in the journal psychological bulletinbrings together the results of 154 investigation Conducted over the past 50 years, with 5,715 participants from both Europe and the Americas. The study shows that there is a negative relationship between the three types of sleep interruption they analyzed and the expression of positive emotions. HappinessThe Happiness And satisfaction.

In what sense, burga tekven He explained that “sleeping as a habit is very important for happiness because it is a time to store thoughts and long-term memories and it re-energizes our defenses and preserves our health.”

Regular exercise, balanced diet and adequate rest are essential for physical and mental health. Various experts in mental health and wellness highlight the importance of taking care of our bodies to promote happiness.

Taking time to appreciate and express gratitude for the good things in life can have a significant impact on happiness. Keeping a gratitude journal, in which you write down things you are grateful for every day, can help develop this habit.

The practice of gratitude and its effect on the neurochemistry of the brain has been the subject of recent studies showing how this gesture can cause the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin And this dopamineKnown to improve mood.

A specific study published in International Journal of Workplace Health ManagementFocusing on nursing staff, it was revealed that those who regularly practiced gratitude experienced reduced levels of fatigue, lower incidence of illness, and increased job satisfaction.

On the other hand, in a study published in late 2023, it was concluded that there is a substantial positive correlation between the two. Thankfulness Satisfaction or happiness in life. Several potential mediators were also identified, including meaning in life, social support, and self-esteem.

practice of resilience It is important to achieve happiness and emotional well-being. Resilience refers to the ability to cope and adapt to adversity, stress, and life’s challenges. Building resilience involves developing skills and strategies that allow us to face difficulties with a positive and creative attitude.

Famous journalist and writer andres oppenheimer spent the last few years doing research What should have happened to the happiest countries in the world? For example, in his latest book How to get out of the pit! He spoke about his experience in public schools in Roshayyin, a town an hour away. Tel Aviv,

oppenheimer He explained that teaching children to be more optimistic and happy is linked to curricular subjects. In addition to the fact that teachers have positive education curriculum and some classes start with mindfulness, children are exposed to stories of failures and inspiring stories of people with great optimism to make them believe that happiness comes from many failures. Is the result of. Thus, knowing the stories of famous people makes one think Importance of tolerating failure for happiness,

He stress managementThe adapt to challenges and circumstances, overcome obstacles It allows us to develop positive coping skills, maintain an optimistic outlook, and find creative solutions, helping us face life’s challenges with strength and determination, leading to a fuller and more satisfying life. Is.