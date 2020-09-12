Internet Cafe Simulator Free PC Game Download Full Version (v2020.09.12)

Internet Café Simulator is a simulation game based on the internet cafe business. You need to set up your workplace and manage it properly. There are many activities you can do and interact with people too. You need to install more powerful gaming systems. To know more about this unique game, read this post till the end.

Internet Cafe Simulator Game Download for PC

Name Internet cafe simulator Initial release date Platforms Developer Cheesecake Dev, Cocopó Editor Cheesecake Developer, Ceren Parlakoglu, Cheesecake Series single player Genders Adventure, Independent, Simulation Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

The next game in this series has a detailed set of mechanics different from the past. Don’t let street thugs take your money. They can also bomb your cafeteria. You will get more customers on rainy days. Increase all the skills you want to improve from the technology tree.

You have to see if you can become an expert fighter in keeping your cafeteria safe. You can also earn money to pay off all the debts your brother has. Keep guards and prepare good meals for your clients. You must remember to treat your employees well when you hire them

How to play

The gameplay of this game requires you to perform a variety of tasks. Create your workplace and manage it as needed. You can also do illegal work if you want. Set up gaming computers for those who want to enjoy gaming in a coffee shop. Do good to customers and serve them. Remember that you can hire employees, but only when you can treat them right.

Main features of the game.

This game has many features to offer. Let’s briefly get to know some of the most important ones:

You can level up very quickly in this game. It has rapid progression, meaning the game moves very quickly from one level to the next. You just need to finish the tasks of one level and you will move on to the next. You don’t have to wait long to level up from one level to another.

You can also expand the cafe area depending on how you want it to look. There are several options you can try to expand your coffee shop. In the main menu of the game you will find different tools and weapons that can help you expand the cafeteria. There are different ways to expand your coffee shop area. All you need to do is choose the appropriate expansion option from the menu.

Simulation elements in real time.

The game is overloaded with realistic simulation elements. These elements are what make this game a perfect simulation game for players. In each part of the game you will find suitable simulation elements. This is exactly what a simulation game should look like.

You can set up your workplace in the cafeteria and manage it properly. You can do whatever it takes to manage the workplace you’ve set up for your clients. There are different management options in the main menu of the game. Therefore, you can choose a suitable management option to manage your workplace.

These are just a few of the many features you get with this game. You will know the rest of the features as soon as you start playing.

That’s all you need to know initially about this game if you are new to it. It has so much to offer that you will never get bored playing. Just go ahead and download it on your PC to get an amazing simulation experience.

How to Download Internet Cafe Simulator PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Internet Cafe Simulator PC

: Click on the button Download Internet Cafe Simulator PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Internet Cafe Simulator PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Internet Cafe Simulator: Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core CPU

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or better

Storage: 4500 MB available space

Internet Cafe Simulator – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.5GHz dual-core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 970/Radeon RX470 or better

Storage: 5 GB available space

Frequent questions

Who is the developer of this game? Cheesecake Dev is the developer of this game.

When was it released? It was released on January 7, 2022.

Can it be downloaded for free on a PC? You can download this game for free on PC.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.