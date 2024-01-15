Is the 24-hour medical guard disappearing? they already did it here

The emergency services of various hospitals in Spain have been First person to discover Medical Guard in less than 24 hours, These experiences are the main real conditions for addressing the possibilities of abolishing 24-hour guards, a proposal by the Minister of Health. Monica Garcia,

‘Pilot’ testing of Hospital Clinic of BarcelonaEmergency services with eight-hour shifts since 2006 and twelve-hour shifts later in 2010, or University Hospital of A CoruñaWith seven, fourteen, 17, and 24-hour shifts in the same area, demonstrating the benefits of this measure.

In case of a clinic, which has declared in detail Victor Gil, emergency physician, this system encourages family reconciliation and even allows research. In the case of the University Hospital of A Coruña, the Head of the Emergency Service, jose manuel fandinois related to medical writing with a view to reconciliation “We need different changes”,

Other hospitals in Catalonia still maintain the previous model of clinics, three shifts of eight hours each, such as Marine HospitalAs confirmed by sources at this hospital center.

Scientific basis for abolishing 24-hour guards

Gil and Fandino both embrace scientific research Turn page for 24 hour guards, because “it does not provide the same quality of care as a twelve- or eight-hour shift.” Even the emergency doctor in the clinic The current system has been called “archaic”Although this raises doubts loss of purchasing power With age while going out at night.

The emergency service does not rest, but this does not mean that the same doctor has to work continuously 24 hours a day “Affects cognitive performance”, Fandino explained. The head of the emergency service at the University of A Coruña hospital has argued that “the 24-hour shift should disappear.” Other European countries have also started following this path., such as the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands. Comparing this to the everyday life of doctors, the doctor said, “We are all clear that a truck driver cannot drive for 24 hours.”

The variable shift system of the Galician hospital, implemented in 2007 Protecting against potential loss of purchasing power, the possibility to satisfy the professional and also offers greater flexibility. “Unlike mandatory 24-hour guards, The advantage for professionals is that they can work eight-hour shifts or accumulate multiple hours.“, Fandino explained. Like Gil, the doctor realizes that one of the challenges of making this modification across the entire National Health System (SNS) is the “loss of associative power,” which he believes It cannot be combined with this change, and shortage of professionals, However, he stressed that “this issue also needs to be addressed for patient safety.”

The head of the emergency service at the University of A Coruña Hospital has advocated taking the first steps towards twelve-hour shifts, which require more human resources. “You need to organize the team well to guarantee the break”He recalled that the Health Ministry itself admitted in a report that In 2028, the most deficient specialty will be emergency medicine, Thus, the challenge posed is not trivial and requires “shaping the working hours of the system and increasing the number of professionals” to reverse the 24-hour guard, in line with the group’s demands in Europe, which Reason for “Health and Relationship Problems”,