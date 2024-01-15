Jose Iglesias debuts in New York and opens the scoreboard

the set of New York Mets Its games start this Saturday, February 24 spring training Corresponding to the 2024 season big league, New Yorkers began a struggle against artists in the spring St. Louis Cardinals,

In their starting lineup, the New York Mets announced Cuban Jose “Candelita” Iglesias As the sixth man in the attacking line and defender of the second cushion. Iglesias arrives at the Metropolitan with a contract in December 2023 minor league And an invitation to spring training.

On Saturday’s matchday, “Candelita” faced the opener in the first round jack thompson, On that occasion, the infielder negotiated a walk and reached first base. Meanwhile, on his second visit to the batsman’s box; And late in the game, he hit his first hit of the spring.

Jose Iglesias opens slate for New York Mets in spring training

In the bottom of the fourth inning, José Iglesias opened the scoring for the New York Mets with a double to right field. On that occasion, Cuban batted with some of his teammates against pitches from Adam Klopfenstein. Before the Antillean batsman reached the box, his teammates bret batty And Mark The winds arrived first, striking the short side and the right side respectively.

The New York Mets second baseman’s connection came on the rival right-hander’s first pitch. After understanding A Burden At a speed of 90.5 mph, “Candelita” sent the ball 370 feet into right field. The defender picked the ball up against the mat and managed to prevent the runner from scoring from the first cushion.

Following his RBI double, Cuban was replaced in the bottom of the fifth inning. Infielder came in his place Yolmer Sanchez,

Jose Iglesias’ last season mlb it was in 2022 colorado rockies, Last year he signed for the first time miami marlins and then together San Diego Padres, with services at branches of both categories of organizations. Meanwhile, he could not manage to make the grade for promotion to the big top.



